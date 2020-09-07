Frozen food Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Frozen food Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Frozen food in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Frozen food Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Frozen food Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Frozen food Market:-

Nestle

Uniliver Plc

Mc Cain foods

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Amy’s Kitchen

Inc.

Conagra Foods

Inc.

Kraft Food

Inc.

Ajinomoto Co.

Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

General Mills

Inc.

The Global Frozen food market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global frozen food market accounted for USD 268.77 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Growing population of working women, growing millennial population, busy work schedules, and on-the-go consumption habits are some of the factors that are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global frozen ready-to-eat/cook/drink food products market.

Availability is the Key Driving Factor

Frozen food products can be made easily available anywhere for a longer duration. This easy availability of staple, seasonal, and regional food products has influenced the purchasing patterns of consumers. They are now placing frozen food on their list of daily consumables. Frozen products are often cheaper than their fresh or chilled form. Frozen food also help reduce food waste, as consumers use what they require. Growing consumption of frozen food in the developing markets across Asia-Pacific and South America is driving the market. Improved standard of living and higher disposable incomes have led to an increase in demand for frozen food products in these regions. New and improved freezing technologies, innovative refrigerator, better supply chain solutions are responsible for the increased consumption.

Ready-To-Eat Food Segment Accounts Major Share

The major types of frozen ready-to-eat foods are meat/fish/poultry-based, cereal-based, vegan-based. Meat/fish/poultry-based frozen ready-to-eat foods hold the largest share in the market. Globally, the growth of organized retail has led to a widespread supply of frozen ready-to-eat food products through a wide distribution network. North America holds the largest consumer base of the frozen ready-to-eat food market, and it is estimated grow at a healthy rate owing to technological innovations, busy lifestyles of consumers and high disposable incomes. Frozen yoghurt drinks, frozen smoothies and frozen fruit juices are the most popular ready-to-drink products, globally.

Europe dominates the market

Europe dominates the global market followed by North America. Customer attitude towards frozen foods has transformed significantly in Europe, driven by an improvement in living standards and an increasing need for convenience. The American consumers prefer greater convenience and on-the-go food, and the trend is inclined towards smaller and more frequent meals. Frozen ready-meals are expected to witness a rapid surge in demand during the forecast period. Frozen ready meals record a dramatic growth in regions, like France, where consumers are more particular about quality and taste.

