Future of Airport Kiosk Market Analyzed in a New Study 2019 to 2029

According to the report published by Fact.MR, the regions such as North America and Europe are the dominating regions in the airport kiosk market, owing to the robust investment by airport authorities in advancing facilities over there. Furthermore, it is expected that these regions will continue the same trend during the forecast period which will help to maintain their dominance in the global airport kiosk market. Among these two regions, Europe will remain the leading revenue contributor in the global airport kiosk market followed by North America. Both these regions together hold around more than 50% of the global market share in the airport kiosk market. In case of Europe, Russia is leading the airport kiosk market holding more than 15% of total market share followed by Germany holding around 14% of the airport kiosk market share. On the other hand, owing to the relatively high number of airports in the US, it dominates the regional North American airport kiosk market with more than 80% of market share.

In Asian countries, there has been exponential growth in air travel, as the rapidly growing middle class is opting for a quicker medium of transportation. While this has not only created new opportunities for players operating in airport kiosk market, it has also created pressure on airport authorities to provide adequate facilities at the airport. Owing to these reasons, investments in airport infrastructure have witnessed a surge, and this indirectly boosts the market for airport kiosk. The outlook for the Asian countries airport kiosk market remains positive, and players in this sector can expect significant opportunities to emerge during the forecast period. In addition to the significant growth in the emerging economies of China and India, Japan is likely to provide necessary support for the growth of the airport kiosk market.

On other hand, while considering the region of Latin America, the air traffic across Latin America has witnessed robust growth in the last decade. The growth in air traffic has necessitated investment in airports, with many airports across the region witnessing an upgrade. Special focus on technology incorporation and availability of self-serving kiosks have grown at a rapid pace in the region creating ample opportunities in the Latin America market during the assessment period. In Middle East, investments in airport modernization and upgrade have remained concentrated in the GCC, with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait accounting for a sizeable share of investments. Some of the prominent, multi-billion airport projects in the Middle East region includes Dubai World Central, King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, and Abu Dhabi International Airport which are expected to boost the airport kiosk market.

