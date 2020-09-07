Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antimicrobial Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, and Others), By Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global antimicrobial packaging market size was USD 9.57 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Antimicrobial Packaging Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Growing concerns over quality maintenance, food preservation, and safety in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries are expected to drive the market. Rising consumer demand for good quality products is expected to spur the demand for antimicrobial packaging. This type of packaging kills and inhibits microorganism growth and thereby increasing the shelf life of the perishable products. The process involves the use of antimicrobial agents into a polymer packaging film thus suppressing the activities of microorganisms which are contaminating consumer goods products. Prevention for contamination by using antimicrobial agents is now creating demand for more effective quality product to be delivered to the consumers.

MARKET TRENDS

Development of Green Packaging Technologies for Product Packaging

Green packaging known as sustainable packaging involves the usage of different materials and manufacturing methods for packaging of products that have a low impact on energy consumption and the environment. Sustainable packaging is an environmental friendly approach, as it uses biodegradable and recyclable materials, which are energy efficient. By using green packaging, the manufacturers and consumers can eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that will destroy soil, water, and atmosphere of the globe. Usage of biodegradable and recyclable packaging is contributing in sustainable development. Green packaging has a lower packaging content. Green packaging trends are growing as it provides several benefits such as material reduction, more recycled content, waste reduction, energy consumption, increase use of renewable energy.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding Health-Related Issues to drive the market growth

The growing consumer awareness regarding health issues is supporting market growth. Consumers nowadays are becoming health conscious regarding product usages such as packaged food, cosmetics and drugs. This type of packaging prevents microbial growth on the surface of the goods by having direct contact of packaging material with the contents. Antimicrobial agents such as bacteriocins are used in food packaging films to control spoilage of food products. Moreover, pharmaceuticals drugs demand is also increasing due to the changing lifestyle of consumers and high demand for an effective medicine for hygiene, drugs packaging, thus leading to antimicrobial drugs packaging. All these factors together are leading to the exponential growth of the market.

Increase in Demand from the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry Driving the Market

Several governmental regulations are being introduced and implemented across the globe regarding the packaging of pharmaceuticals due to factors such as maintenance of hygiene, reduction of counterfeit drugs in the retail market, and ability to preserve the medicinal properties of the drugs. Thus, antimicrobial packaging is expected to aid growth of the medical application segment over the next few years. Moreover, hospitals are prone to bacteria, and fungal growth that causes detrimental effects on plastic medical devices. As a result, antimicrobial agents are used for increasing hygiene among consumers. The thriving healthcare and Pharmaceutical industry in the growing economies such as India, China, South Africa, and others are supporting the market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High and Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material to restrain the market growth

A critical challenge affecting the growth of this market is the high cost and fluctuating nature of raw materials is a restraining factor against the market growth of antimicrobial packaging. Moreover, temperature defines the growth of microbes on the product, mainly in food & medical product are required to be at certain temperature for keeping it from getting contaminated, thus lack for proper temperature storage and rising concern about keeping the products in favorable condition and proper hygiene may limit the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Material Analysis

Plastics Packaging to Gain Impetus during the Forecast Period

Based on material, the market is classified into plastic, biopolymer, paper & paper boards, and others. Usage of plastic for packaging has dominated the market. Plastic are ideal for packaging as they are easy to manufacture, flexible, available at low cost, and moisture resistant. These properties are leading to high usage of plastic in antimicrobial packaging. Biopolymers are biodegradable materials such as bioplastics used for this type of packaging. They have applications as films and trays which is suitable for keeping fresh product and enables longer shelf life.

On the other hand, paper & paperboard materials are also used for packaging as they are environment friendly. These materials are natural and do not react with the product inside. Rising concerns regarding the environment has led to the usage of paper-based packaging materials. Others include materials such as glass and metals, that can be contaminated easily.

By Antimicrobial Agents Analysis

Organic Acid to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Based on antimicrobial agents, the market is classified into organic acid, bacteriocins, and others. The organic acid is the largest segment as it acts as a preservative agent in food applications. The organic acid is incorporated into packaging materials to increase shelf life and preserve microbial food safety. On the other hand, bacteriocins are proteinaceous toxins produced by bacteria and some archaea members. They act as a potential natural food preservative against spoilage and pathogenic bacteria. They are usually used in packaging of non-fermented products, such as processed meats or pre-packaged vegetable salads, and others. Increasing demand for packaged food is expected to enhance the growth of the market.

By Type Analysis

Pouches to Account for the Major Share during the Forecast Period

In terms of type, the market is segmented into bags, pouches, trays, and others. Pouches accounted for the major share in the market. These pouches are used widely used by different industries such as agriculture, food, healthcare, and personal care for several applications. Carton packages have major used in food & beverage industry; they are usually made of paper-based packaging materials that prevent the microbes from getting inside the food. Bags are usually used in the healthcare industry in medical devices packing, such as tubing, connectors, and syringes as well as a wide range of molded parts.

By Application Analysis

Food & Beverages Segment to Maintain Strong Growth During the Forecast Period

Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceutical, Personal care, and others. Growing demand for packaged food has caused a surge in consumption of antimicrobial packaging in this industry, provides benefits such as food preservation that offers antimicrobial activity by being in direct contact with food product can fuel market growth. The healthcare & pharmaceutical industry being the major industry of antimicrobial packaging, offers various advantages, such as ease of use, sterility, low cost, cleanliness, and convenience over traditional packaging materials.

The personal care industry is growing due to the changing lifestyle of the consumer with high disposable income. These factors are creating awareness among consumers regarding fine and good quality products as low-grade products are harmful on the skin and body. If these products are contaminated, they may cause skin irritation, infections and other diseases. High demand for better quality products is giving impetus for the use of antimicrobial agents for packaging to provide the consumer base with good quality products. These factors, along with the emphasis of regional and national government agencies for sustainable packaging is further fueling the demand for this market globally.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The antimicrobial packaging market size in North America stood at USD 2.02 billion in 2018. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region owing to large scale demand from growing economies in China, India, and South Korea on sustainable packaging. Moreover, India and China are expected to show high growth due to the increasing demand for food, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The market in North America is characterized by substantial technological advancements for antimicrobial packaging. Furthermore, considerable awareness among the people in the region is expected to keep the market up and moving. Healthcare & pharmaceutical industry is supporting the growth in the region due to the increasing demand for drugs and medical devices.

The market in Europe is to be governed by usage of this type of packaging material in the personal care and food & beverage industries. Fast-paced lifestyle among people is surging the use of packaged food in the region, along with use of cosmetics by majority of consumers is supporting the market growth.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is in the growth stage of the life cycle, thus shall gain market share during the forecast period. Demand from food & beverages, the personal care industry is expected to lead market growth. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials will further exhibit attractive growth during the forecast period in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players are Adopting Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Market

The global antimicrobial packaging market share is consolidated with key players operating in the industry such as BASF SE, BioCote Limited, PolyOne Corporation, and Dunmore Corporation. Key players in the market have invested a considerable amount of resources in research and development of several antimicrobial packaging products. Furthermore, small and medium-scale companies have adapted various marketing strategies such as mergers and partnerships with larger enterprises to improve their product portfolio and other related services. This trend is projected to positively impact the global market during the forecast period as the smaller companies to maintain a competency.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

BASF SE

Dunmore Corporation

BioCote Limited

PolyOne Corporation

Microban International

Mondi PLC

The DOW Chemical Company

CSP Technologies

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Other Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2020 â€“ Aptar CSP Technologies announced the launch of â€˜first-of-its-kindâ€™ active packaging product. The company combined the oxygen scavenging and moistness adsorption capability for Activ-Film product which will provide the customers with a fully incorporated solution for drug products which are sensitive to both oxidation and moisture.

October 2019 – BASF launched a new defoamer named Foamaster WO 2360 that conforms with food contact regulations for paper coating applications, adhesives, and functional packaging, in China. The product is applicable for barrier coatings, paper coating formulations, paper and paperboard applications requiring contact with food materials.

REPORT COVERAGE

The antimicrobial packaging market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Biopolymer

Paper and paperboard

Others

By Antimicrobial Agents

Organic Acid

Bacteriocins

Others

By Type

Bags

Pouches

Trays

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Antimicrobial Packaging in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, and Others), By Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580