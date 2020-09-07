Bulletin Line

Global Articulated Dump Trucks Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Articulated Dump Trucks

Global “Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Articulated Dump Trucks in these regions. This report also studies the Global Articulated Dump Trucks market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Articulated Dump Trucks :

  • This report studies the Global Articulated Dump Trucks market. Articulated Dump Truck is a very large heavy-duty type of dump truck used to transport loads over rough terrain, and occasionally public roads. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

    Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market Manufactures:

  • Volvo
  • Caterpillar
  • Doosan
  • Komatsu
  • Bell Equipment
  • John Deere

    Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market Types:

  • 30 to 40 Ton
  • Under 30 Ton
  • Above 40 Ton

    Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Global Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.
  • The worldwide market for Global Articulated Dump Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million USD in 2024, from 5530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Articulated Dump Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Articulated Dump Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Articulated Dump Trucks , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Articulated Dump Trucks in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Articulated Dump Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Articulated Dump Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Articulated Dump Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Articulated Dump Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Articulated Dump Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

