Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Automatic Hand Dryer

This report focuses on “Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Automatic Hand Dryer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Automatic Hand Dryer :

  • Automatic hand dryers are electric machines found in public bathrooms. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.

    Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Manufactures:

  • Panasonic
  • Dyson
  • Siemens
  • Toto
  • AIKE
  • Excel Dryer
  • Jaquar Group
  • World Dryer
  • American Dryer
  • DIHOUR
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Saniflow Hand Dryer
  • Bobrick
  • SPL
  • JVD

    Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Types:

  • Hot Air Dryer
  • Jet Air Dryer

    Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Applications:

  • Commercial Complex
  • Restaurants
  • Hospitals
  • Hotels
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping & commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.
  • On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.
  • The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.
  • The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Global Automatic Hand Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 940 million USD in 2024, from 400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Automatic Hand Dryer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Automatic Hand Dryer market?
    • How will the Global Automatic Hand Dryer market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Automatic Hand Dryer market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Automatic Hand Dryer market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Automatic Hand Dryer market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Automatic Hand Dryer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Automatic Hand Dryer , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Automatic Hand Dryer in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Automatic Hand Dryer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Automatic Hand Dryer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

