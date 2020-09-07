Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Research Report With COVID-19 Update

Global Info Research has recently published a report, titled [Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The major players covered in Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics are:

Novartis

Merck Group

LG Life Sciences

Synthon Pharmaceuticals

Hospira

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Genentech (Roche Group)

Biocon

Celltrion

Biogen idec, Inc.

By Type, Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market has been segmented into

Human Growth Hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Peptide

Others

By Application, Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics has been segmented into:

Blood Disorders

Oncology Diseases

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiencies

Others

Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Human Growth Hormone

1.2.3 Erythropoietin

1.2.4 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.5 Insulin

1.2.6 Interferon

1.2.7 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

1.2.8 Peptide

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Blood Disorders

1.3.3 Oncology Diseases

1.3.4 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

1.3.5 Growth Hormone Deficiencies

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market

1.4.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Novartis

2.1.1 Novartis Details

2.1.2 Novartis Major Business

2.1.3 Novartis SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Novartis Product and Services

2.1.5 Novartis Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Merck Group

2.2.1 Merck Group Details

2.2.2 Merck Group Major Business

2.2.3 Merck Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Merck Group Product and Services

2.2.5 Merck Group Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 LG Life Sciences

2.3.1 LG Life Sciences Details

2.3.2 LG Life Sciences Major Business

2.3.3 LG Life Sciences SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 LG Life Sciences Product and Services

2.3.5 LG Life Sciences Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Synthon Pharmaceuticals

2.4.1 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Details

2.4.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Major Business

2.4.3 Synthon Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Product and Services

2.4.5 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hospira

2.5.1 Hospira Details

2.5.2 Hospira Major Business

2.5.3 Hospira SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hospira Product and Services

2.5.5 Hospira Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

2.6.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Details

2.6.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Major Business

2.6.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Product and Services

2.6.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Genentech (Roche Group)

2.7.1 Genentech (Roche Group) Details

2.7.2 Genentech (Roche Group) Major Business

2.7.3 Genentech (Roche Group) Product and Services

2.7.4 Genentech (Roche Group) Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Biocon

2.8.1 Biocon Details

2.8.2 Biocon Major Business

2.8.3 Biocon Product and Services

2.8.4 Biocon Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Celltrion

2.9.1 Celltrion Details

2.9.2 Celltrion Major Business

2.9.3 Celltrion Product and Services

2.9.4 Celltrion Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Biogen idec, Inc.

2.10.1 Biogen idec, Inc. Details

2.10.2 Biogen idec, Inc. Major Business

2.10.3 Biogen idec, Inc. Product and Services

2.10.4 Biogen idec, Inc. Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Biosimilars/Follow-on-Biologics Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

