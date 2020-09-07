Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blow Molded Plastics market.

The global blow molded plastics market size was USD 73.66 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 105.75 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Blow-molded plastics are made by blow molded processes through which the hollow plastic products are formed. The process of blow molding is carried out by melting plastic and turning it into tube-like pieces of plastics, which are commonly known as a parison. The parison is clamped into a mold and air is blown into it, to push the plastic out and match the mold. Once the plastic mold is cooled down and hardened the mold opens up and the finished part is ejected.

Blow-molded plastic parts are made up of various plastic resins such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) depending upon their physical properties, cost-effectiveness and environmental impacts. Moreover, blow-molded plastics are made by four main molding methods such as extrusion blow molding, injection blow molding, stretch blow molding, rotational blow molding. Amongst all the methods, extrusion blow molding method is the most commonly used method.

Some of the major applications of blow-molded plastics are transportation, packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronics, consumer products and others. Blow-molded plastics are majorly used in the packaging industry as it possesses numerous properties, such as heat resistance and lightweightness. The blow-molded plastics also have considerable demand in the building and construction industry due to its applications such as pipes and fittings, wires and others.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Applications to Drive the Blow Molded Plastics Market

Blow molded plastics are extensively used in the packaging applications as it does not react with the food or chemicals. The most common form of applications of blow molded plastics are soft drinks bottles and drinking water bottles. The increasing demand for packaged food owing to its lightweight and excellent stiffness will accelerate the blow molded plastics market growth.

Additionally, latest innovations in blow molded technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the blow molded plastics market growth, as the new production processes will be more energy-efficient, time-saving and environment-friendly. Also, various government bodies are supporting the recycling and reuse policies to avoid the pollution and landfills, which is expected to crete growth opportunities in the blow molded plastics.

SEGMENTATION

By Resin Analysis

Polyethylene Segment is Expected to Generate the Highest Revenue During the Forecast Period

Polyethylene held the largest share in the global blow molded plastics market in 2018. Polyethylene is further classified into high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). HDPE is the most commonly used material for blow molded plastics as it is mold-friendly, easily colored, translucent, and also chemically inert. HDPE is extnsively used in consumer products such as shampoo bottles, household cleaning products, toys and others, whereas LDPE is mainly used in squeezed bottles, caps & closers and others.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is most preferred material for the manufacturing of bottles. Drinking water bottles is the primary application of polyethylene terephthalate, as it is rigid, transparent and lightweight. PET bottles are recyclable, and hence, the major beverage companies such as Coca-Cola and Nestle are taking various measures to recycle PET bottles.

Polypropylene resin is also a prominent resin used in the production of blow molded plastic products such as food containers, milk jugs, ice trays, and many others. For blow molding, polypropylene is primarily used due to its properties such as moisture barrier, stability at high temperature, chemical resistance, and transparency.

By Molding Method Analysis

The extrusion blow molding method is most commonly used in blow molded plastics as it is considered as cheapest type of blow molding. In 2018, extrusion blow molding held the largest share of 32.89% in the global blow molded plastics market. Extrusion blow molding technology is commonly used to manufacture bottles using various plastics resins such as HDPE, PVC, PP and others.

Injection blow molding method is the process of inflating a hot and hollow thermoplastic preformed into a closed mold, so it conforms to that mold cavity. With the help of the injection molding process, various products are manufactured such as tubs, bottles, oil jugs, and others. In case of stretch blow molding method, the process begins with injection molding preform which is typically pre-heated and stretched in the axial direction and blown into the final shape.

In rotational blow molding, machine uses gravity inside a rotating mold to create a hollow form. This technique is widely used as an alternative to blow molding for making large size hollow shapes containers. Custom molds and design manufacturers use it for thermoplastic polymers, to manufacture more precise large parts with lower production quantities.

By Application Analysis

Packaging Segment is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

The packaging segment held the largest share in the global blow molded plastics market in 2018. Blow molded plastics have high tensile strength and thus are used in various packaging applications. Most of the containers and bottles are produced by using blow molding techniques. The safety of plastics in various packaging applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and medical is driving the market for blow molded plastics.

The demand for blow molded plastics for building & construction applications is increasing owing to its properties such as protection against water, comfort, protection, durability, lightweight and energy conservation. The blow molded plastics are used in sewage pipes, wires and cables in buildings, as plastics are flame retardant and flexible.

Blow molded plastics have applications in the transportation industry including automotive parts. Automotive parts are mainly manufactured by extrusion blow molding method. The panel, railing, bumper support, mudguards and door locking systems are the primary example of components made up of blow molding method.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the key region in blow molded plastics market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for blow molded plastics from the packaging industry. The market in the Asia Pacific is driven by factors, such as rising in demand for packed food and demand for hygienic food due to rising health concerns in this region.

Asia-Pacific is the largest producer as well as consumer of blow-molded plastics with China leading the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the blow-molded plastics market across the globe. China, Japan, and India are key countries contributing to the blow-molded plastics market share in the region owing to the demand for healthy food with good packaging in these countries.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the blow molded plastics market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat packaged food and beverages contribute to the growth of market in the region. Additionally, the use of blow molded plastics for drinking water and juices bottles is the other key factors boosting the blow molded plastics market trends in Europe.

For instance, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit lower growth in the blow molded plastics market value compared to the other regions due to the fewer production capacities for blow molded plastics in the region, coupled with low population.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Market Players like Apex Plastics and Berry Global, Inc. are Expected to Strengthen the Market Position by Offering Various Blow Molded Plastic Solutions

The major producers of blow molded plastics are located in Asia Pacific leading to a fragmented market. The producers located in North America and Europe are aiming to increase their presence in various countries of Asia Pacific in order to strengthen their position in the market and enhance overall market growth. The key players in the market have therefore, developed strong regional presence, distribution channels, and product offerings.

List Of Key Companies Covered :

Apex Plastics

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

International Automotive Components Group

Garrtech, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Pet All Manufacturing, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

North American Plastics, Ltd.

INEOS Group

Other

REPORT COVERAGE

A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the blow molded plastics market across the industries. Various applications suc as building & construction are witnessing growing demand for blo molded plastics owing to it properties including water resistance, durability, and others. The blow molded plastics are used in sewage pipes, wires and cables in buildings, as plastics are flame retardant and flexible.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the blow molded plastics market and a detailed analysis of the blow molded plastics market size and growth rate for all possible segments that exist in the market. The blow molded plastics market is segmented by type, molding method, application, and geography. Based on resin, the blow molded plastics market is classified into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and other.

By molding method, the blow-molded plastics market is segmented into extrusion blow molding, injection blow molding, stretch blow molding, rotational blow molding and others. By application, the blow molded plastics market is divided into transportation, packaging, building & construction, electrical & electronics, consumer products and others. Geographically, the blow molded plastics market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the blow molded plastics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in this market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Resin

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Others (Polycarbonate, Polyamide, etc.)

By Molding Method

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Rotational Blow Molding

Others ( reaction, compression transfer, etc.)

By Application

Transportation

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer products

Others ( medical, marine, etc.)

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

November 2018, Krones, a filling and packaging equipment manufacturer, which also includes blow molded machines acquired MHT Holding AG, a mold and hot runner supplier for PET performs, based in Germany. This acquisition was done to expand company™s PET value chain to meet the increasing demand from customers.

March 2018, IntraPac International Corporation, a manufacturer of rigid packaging solutions acquired Quality Plastics, LLC, a manufacturer of custom extrusion blow molded containers, based in Arizona. With this acquisition IntraPac will further expand manufacturing footprint in the West Coast and expand their product offering into high density polyethylene bottles segment.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), and Others), By Molding Method (Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, Rotational Blow Molding), By Application (Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

