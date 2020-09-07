Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cartoning Machines market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cartoning Machines Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cartoning Machines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global cartoning machines market size was USD 2.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% between 2019 and 2026.

Cartoner or cartoning machine market refers to a packaging machine that form cartons for storing products inside the carton, either manually or automatically, and then folding or sealing the carton with glue for further export process. Growing market demand for compact and flexible machine is witnessed across industrial sectors, including healthcare & pharmaceuticals and others with an aim to reduce material consumption and the labor intensity. In addition to this, utilization of robotic applications in packaging machinery is also fueling the Cartoning Machine market growth.

Furthermore, cartoning machines manufacturers are focusing on technological developments due to the increased market demand for innovative and lightweight cartons. For instance, in January 2020, Marchesini Group S.p.A. introduced a reliable horizontal machine that can be adjusted according to product width and is equipped with a digital indicator.

However, there are federal regulations in the United States and governmental regulations with regards to safe handling instruction for cartons. Also, in the United States, there are voluntary sanitation standards for the construction and design of bakery equipment that includes cartoning, labeling, palletizing, and wrapping machinery. This may cause hindrance to the overall cartoning machines market growth in the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Turnkey Solution and Customized Machinery are improving the Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) That is Ultimately Influencing the Market

Cartoning machines market is driven with an objective to pack the product more efficiently and to improve ergonomics of packaging. OEE enhancements came into the picture when the turnkey solutions integrated the packaging equipment to eliminate solvents and reduce packaging waste. This, ultimately increase the sustainability of packaging solutions primarily for the healthcare & pharmaceutical industry.

Developing the turnkey solutions by integrating the OEE enhancements is one of the growing market trend, owing to the smooth streamline production flow and increased carton speed/minute. Carton 4.0 is supporting the turnkey technology as robotic integration increases the speed and efficiency of sealing the maximum number of cartons per minute. For instance, PMR Packaging Inc. introduced ˜MGS machine stealth II model, a horizontal continuous motion cartoner with speed up to 400 cartons per minute. It is ideal for pharmaceuticals projects.

MARKET DRIVERS

Fast Growing FMCG Sector is Positively Impacting the Market

The growth of the fast-moving consumer goods sector is fueled by shifting of consumer behavior towards brand awareness and health-conscious food consumption. The prominent cartoning machines manufacturers are utilizing the merger and acquisition strategy to expand their product portfolio, especially for the food & beverage industry and consumer goods industry. After expanding their portfolio, the players are implementing business distribution practices to grow globally. Moreover, these machines provide packaging solutions with maximum safety. Furthermore, increasing utilization of cartoning equipment to transport FMCG goods, owing to the expansion of small-medium enterprises to high-scale industries, is augmenting the cartoning machines market growth. For instance, in the U.K., in August, 2018, Jacob White Packaging Limited introduced a cartoner for the food & beverage industry namely, ˜cartoner RSB3 that is utilized to pack 12 and 6 pizza up to 100 cartons per minute.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Maintenance Cost and Availability of Packaging Machines other than Cartoning Machine is Restraining the Market Growth

Well established manufacturers are developing advanced machines by integrating it with wrapping, coding or palletizing machines, thus making it more efficient by reducing the operation time. However, it increases the overall production cost.

Moreover, the imbalance of climatic conditions is adversely affecting the working operation of traditional machine as it deals with folding and sealing the carton with glue. Subsequently, the sudden breakdown of cartoning machine results in wrinkling, carton tearing or shredding, thereby increasing the frequency of required maintenance. Small and medium-sized machine manufacturers find it difficult to incorporate the excessive maintenance cost.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Horizontal Cartoning Machine is expected to Grow at Higher CAGR during Forecast Period

The horizontal machine category is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its affordability and flexibility to accommodate a wide range of cartons concerning product width. Moreover, the increased demand for horizontal end-load cartoners, particularly in packaging the food products, including vacuum-packed and flat-insertion products, is supporting the growth of the horizontal cartoners. This type of machine can operate in intermittent or continuous mode. Multiple products can be loaded through the open end of the carton by manual pushing or by utilizing automatic cam barrel loader. For instance, in March 2017, Marchesini Group S.p.A. introduced continuous-motion horizontal cartoner ˜BA400 Argento that can process 240 trays and cartons/minute.

On the other hand, vertical machines are suitable for packaging the products that are sold by weight or volume. The loaded products are glued, depending on the requirements. The finished carton is then discharged to downstream operations.

Therefore, the horizontal machine is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By End-Use Industry Analysis

Food & Beverage Industry is anticipated to Witness Highest Market Share in Future

Based on end-use industry, the scope covers food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods sub-segments. The highest market share is held by the food & beverage industry, owing to reliability and product efficiency of food and beverage products. Moreover, these machines have an increasing demand for the storage of non-carbonated beverages and integrated barcode systems that fuels the growth. For instance, in July 2019, Douglas Machine Inc. introduced ˜Axiom IM case packer that has speed up to 34 cases per minute for packaging frozen food cartons.

Following the footsteps of the food & beverage sector, the healthcare & pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the near future, owing to the implementation of track and trace technology in the packaging process. This technology allows tracing the location of the product so that it can pass smoothly through the programmed operation. The consumer goods industry is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to the customers” demand for customized packaging.

Considering the aforementioned factors, the food & beverage industry is estimated to hold the highest market share in the near future.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Revenue generated across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is considerably increasing.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the near future, owing to the increased demand for innovative packaging applications from the food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Countries, such as China and India, are focusing on innovative technologies such as, carton 4.0, push-button changeover technology, and others to attract more market revenue. Moreover, the increasing demand is attributable to rise in e-commerce solutions in the region.

Asia Pacific Cartoning Machine Market, 2018 (USD Billion)

Following Asia Pacific, North America is expected to witness a substantial growth due to the presence of global manufacturers in the United States and Canada. Also, factors such as compelling industrial automation and increasing demand for vacuum-packed food are supporting market growth. Moreover, customer demand is also taken into consideration while packaging the cartons. For instance, in the United States, in May 2018, Douglas Machine Inc. introduced compact ˜Vantra IM cartoner to run 4-pack cans in completely enclosed cartons and 6-bottles in open corner cartons at a speed of up to 50 cartons per minute. Moreover, in Canada, in May 2019, Mpac Group plc. (Mpac Langen) revealed new ˜B1- M cartoner that satisfies the need for short term packaging machinery solutions. Such innovations will bode well across regions market in the long run.

Europe is anticipated to experience a steady growth, owing to the adoption of carton 4.0 in countries, such as Germany, Italy, and others. Also, the presence of prominent players such as, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Robert Bosch LLC, is augmenting the growth in the region. Moreover, cartoning machines manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisitions with regional players to expand their product portfolio in Europe. For instance, in Italy, in May 2018, Marchesini Group S.p.A. acquired 80% of Creinox to broaden its product portfolio in stainless still containers and tanks for the food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, the Middle East and Asia and Latin America are expected to grow exponentially, owing to the industrial investment, especially in the e-commerce sector.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Players such as, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Jacob White Packaging Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, Econocorp Inc. are Dominating the Cartoners Machine Market

The dominance of these players is, owing to their strong regional presence. These players accumulate approximately 55% of global share.

Moreover, the cartoning machines manufacturers, including Mpac Langen, Robert Bosch LLC, and Cama 1 S.P.A. have launched a new dedicated website for its customer globally. The aim is to improve product quality and reduce resource consumption, particularly for the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry. This is further expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Jacob White Packaging Ltd.

Robert Bosch LLC

Econocorp Inc.

Langley Holdings PLC

Bivans Corporation

PMR Packaging Inc.

Packaging Equipment Inc.

Mpac Group plc (Mpac Langen)

Douglas Machine Inc.

Cama 1 S.P.A.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

The companies are heavily investing in product expansion to expand the distribution network across the globe. For instance,

August, 2018 “ Robert Bosch LLC launched kliklok midrange endload cartoner designed for food safety standard and maximum production levels that can packs up to 170 cartons per minute.

March, 2017 “ Marchesini Group S.p.A. introduced MA400 horizontal continuous motion cartoner, a restyled machine for high-speed packing of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals products.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The global cartoning machines market is growing over the time period, owing to the reliable performance, technological advancement, and growing customer demands in custom-built packaging.

The growth of the cartoning machines market is attributed to technologies including higher OEE requirements, precision sealing, an aggregate system for product width, and ease of use. In the coming future, the cartoning machine pharma can be an ideal solution for the healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and the consumer goods industry.

Moreover, key players are concentrating on adopting the IoT to create additional business opportunities from other industries. Players are also opting a customer-focused strategy to offer digital and personalized services.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product/service types, and leading end-use industries of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights the key industry developments. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth in the recent years.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Vertical/Top-Load Cartoning Machine

Horizontal/End-Load Cartoning Machine

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Others (Semiconductor, etc.)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

