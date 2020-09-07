Global Clinical Data Analytics Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Clinical Data Analytics” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Clinical Data Analytics Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Clinical Data Analytics Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Clinical Data Analytics industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103111

The global clinical data analytics market was valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.58 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type of deployment offered by Major Players, which includes cloud and on-premise. While the end users considered in the scope of the report include pharmaceutical, healthcare providers, biotechnology, and academia.

The healthcare industry, in recent years, has witnessed a paradigm shift, with the accelerated adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) leading to the integration of the physical world with the digital. Thus, pointing to a seismic shift in the volume and quality of clinical data. With the integration of analytics, the healthcare industry has been facilitated with the advantage to record valuable information and datasets ranging from patient preferences, individual medical history to therapies and procedures that have proven to be effective in treating specific diseases and injuries. The feasibility of preventive care over reactive care, provision of evidence-based treatment to patients, and facility of personalized care, are expected to be some of the driving factors for the growth of clinical data analytics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Technological Advancements in Healthcare

Many of the technologies used in medicine and healthcare have been undergoing high digitization and technological change. Many new developments such as electronic medical records, telemedicine, sensors and wearable technology, wireless communications, and other developments have aided in the use of clinical data analytics for better patient care and targeted drug usage. Many industry experts believe the medical industry is in a rapid change over to consumer focused services, which could further aid the development of clinical data analytics. Development of wearable technology is one of the primary factors enabling clinical data analytics. The success of wearable devices such as Fitbit, Pebble, Apple iWatch, and other consumer-grade fitness trackers has grabbed the attention of physicians. Many meaningful insights can be derived from the day-long recording of patient’s basic vital statistics. Apple sold over a million watches in China.

Pharmaceutical Industry the Primary Recipient of Clinical Data Analytics

Pharmaceutical companies, to tackle various regulatory requirements, falling R&D productivity, and to optimize the value chain, have been identified to integrate clinical data analytics to create competitive differentiation. Though the clinical data analytics market in the pharmaceutical industry is still in the nascent stage, the scenario is expected to change by 2020, to tackle problems related to site activation, on-site identification, and patient recruitment, to name a few. Clinical data analytics in the pharmaceutical industry decreases the time to market a drug, identifies and mitigates risks in the clinical trial process itself, adheres to various regulations and provides a single source of conclusion by integrating multiple data sources. These benefits have made clinical data analytics a preferred choice over conventional methodologies, thus, increasing its adoption.

China is a Major Market

Increasing patient pool, steadily increasing drug development costs and timelines, and a growing opportunity in the pharmaceutical industry has made China a hotspot for clinical data analytics in healthcare. Multi-national pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic institutions, and service providers have taken advantage of the recent regulatory changes in China, to establish their presence in the drug manufacturing industry, thereby paving a path for the growth of clinical data analytics in healthcare in the region. Owing to the benign new regulations, it is estimated that a total of 41% of the organizations conducted clinical trials in China in 2016, and around 33% of all the organizations raised the number of cases enrolled in China in the past two years, emphasizing the importance of clinical data analytics.

Key Developments in the Market

• March 2018 – Clinigence and MedConnect have partnered to bring more value-based programs for clinical data analytics. These products also help in risk mitigation as the products keep maturing.

The Major Players include – IBM CORPORATION COMPANY, ORACLE CORPORATION, CERNER CORPORATION, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPSN.V., INTERSYSTEMS CORPORATION, MAXISIT, INC., JUBILANT CLINSYS, FORTE RESEARCH SYSTEMS, TRUVEN HEALTH ANALYTICS, MCKESSON/MEDVENTIVE, ATHENAHEALTH, INC., and THE ADVISORY BOARD COMPANY, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103111

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Clinical Data Analytics market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Clinical Data Analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Clinical Data Analytics market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Clinical Data Analytics Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Clinical Data Analytics Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Clinical Data Analytics Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Clinical Data Analytics Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Clinical Data Analytics Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Clinical Data Analytics Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103111

8. Global Clinical Data Analytics Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Avionics Systems Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Global Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR) Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market Size by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026

Hand-held Slit Lamp Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market 2020 Global Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Transmission Range Sensors Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Shower Trays Industry 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Fever Detector AI Thermal Camera Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026