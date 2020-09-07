Global Coconut Milk Products Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

The global coconut milk products market accounted to US$ 812.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,775.4 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global coconut milk products market owing to its wide utilization in various regional cuisines and rising demand from the food and beverage industry.

The demand for the plant-based food products is increasing with the rise in health awareness. The coconut milk is dairy free alternative which is an excellent source of fiber, calcium, zinc, iron, and magnesium. It also provides benefits such as bone strengthening, cardiovascular health benefits, immune strength, weight loss, and offers allergen free properties. Thus, leaders in the coconut milk products market are also focusing more on inventing new products with added nutritive value.

Leading Players:

Danone S.A.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Gracekennedy Limited

Mccormick & Company, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Llc

Sambu Group

THAI Agri Food Plc

Thai Coconut Public Company Limited

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition, corporate communication, project finance and product news were observed as the most adopted strategies in global coconut milk products market. Few of the recent developments in the global coconut milk products market are listed below:

2019: Nestlé SA invests US$ 72 million in single largest coconut milk processing plant in Sri Lanka. It helped them in increasing product offering to wider customers in food and beverage industry



2018: GraceKennedy Limited increased its new product offerings of coconut milk powder on Amazon. It was priced between US$ 14.94 and US$ 38.49 and sold under the Grace brand.



2017: Danone S.A. acquired WhiteWave Foods to combine their activities in North America to function as a strategic business unit, named as DanoneWave. WhiteWave sells coconut milk products under the Alpro and Oikos brand. This helped Danone S.A. to increase their product ranges in coconut milk product categories

