Global Complex Event Processing Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Complex Event Processing” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Complex Event Processing industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Complex Event Processing Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global complex event processing market was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 10.79 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 28.74%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Complex Event Processing (CEP) is becoming increasingly important in business decision-making. CEP is a basic component of a type of real-time business analytics used in continuous intelligence. Information contained in business events is extracted and analyzed to provide insight into the changing conditions in a company and its environment. The revolution in internet, data analytics, developments in machine learning, along with huge investments and complexity of web drive the complex event processor market.

Development in the Fields of Machine Learning and Data Analytics is Augmenting Market Growth

Complex event processors represent one of the biggest competitive advantages. They are moving from being a competitive differentiator to being a competitive requirement for many companies, particularly financial services firms. The use of this technology is to turn businesses into a proactive, predictive enterprise with the ability to detect patterns of opportunity or patterns of threat. Enterprise data is expected to grow massively in the upcoming years, increasing the demand for fast complex event processing tools. Moreover, Internet-of-Things-based solutions, where a high volume of data gets generated every second, drive the market and will foster the adoption rate of complex event processing software in the coming years.

Retail is the Fastest Growing Vertical

In retail business, there is a high probability of dealing with a huge number of customers with a significant number of interactions. Complex event processing streams the data and analyses it for better results. To achieve business goals, the retailer not only wants data analysis but also the process to respond to the results of the analysis. This is where CEP comes into the picture. The usage of complex event processing platform in the retail sector is based on innovations to increase sales. Companies are creating platforms that help in ensuring that customers come back. For instance, CEP platform can be used in such a way that as soon as a high-valued customer uses the program, the system triggers a process that offers the customer an extra discount.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

Being the biggest economy of the world and home to some of the biggest enterprises, North America is the major market for complex event processors and generates the highest revenue. The United States is one of the major markets for CEP services in the region, followed by Canada and other countries. North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the complex event processing market. Moreover, in North America, there is huge return on investment in the complex event processing market as opportunities for augmented performance are always increasing, hence CEP application vendors continue to capitalize more effectively on the need for applications and services.

Key Developments in the Market

• November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully-integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

• November 2017 – Microsoft and SAP collaborated to give customers a trusted path to digital transformation in the cloud.

The Major Players include – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, SAP SE, ORACLE CORPORATION, TIBCO SOFTWARE INC., SAS INSTITUTE, INC., INFORMATICA CORPORATION, NASTEL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., RED HAT, INC., SOFTWARE AG, and ESPERTECH, INC., amongst others

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Complex Event Processing Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Complex Event Processing Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Complex Event Processing Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Complex Event Processing Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Complex Event Processing Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Complex Event Processing Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Complex Event Processing Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

