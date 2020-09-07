Bulletin Line

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Compounding Pharmacy

Global “Global Compounding Pharmacy Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Compounding Pharmacy in these regions. This report also studies the Global Compounding Pharmacy market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Compounding Pharmacy :

  • The traditional role of compounding pharmacies is to make drugs prescribed by doctors for specific patients with needs that can’t be met by commercially available drugs. For example:
  • A young child may need a small, liquid dose of a drug made only in adult-dosage tablets.
  • A person may be allergic to one of the ingredients in the commercial version of a drug.
  • A compounding pharmacy would make the proper dosage and form of the drug without any offending ingredients.
  • Compounded medications are made based on a practitionerâ€™s prescription in which individual ingredients are mixed together in the exact strength and dosage form required by the patient. This method allows the compounding pharmacist to work with the patient and the prescriber to customize a medication to meet the patientâ€™s specific needs.

    Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Manufactures:

  • Fagron
  • Wedgewood Pharmacy
  • CAPS
  • FreseniusÂ Kabi
  • Advanced Pharma
  • PharMEDiumÂ Services
  • Cantrell Drug
  • Doughertyâ€™s Pharmacy
  • Institutional Pharmacy Solutions
  • Lorraine’sÂ Pharmacy
  • Triangle Compounding Pharmacy
  • Village Compounding Pharmacy
  • Olympia Pharmacy

    Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)
  • Pharmaceutical Application Alteration (PAA)
  • Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)
  • Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)
  • Specialized Animal Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (SAPM)

    Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Applications:

  • 18 and Younger
  • 19 to 44
  • 45 to 64
  • 65 and Older

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of Global Compounding Pharmacy includes pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA), pharmaceutical application alteration (PAA), currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM), pharmaceutical dosage alteration (PDA) and specialized animal pharmaceutical manufacturing (SAPM), the proportion of Pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) in 2017 is about 34%.
  • Global Compounding Pharmacy is widely used for consumers aged 18 and younger, consumers aged 19 to 44, consumers aged 45 to 64, consumers aged 65 and older. The most proportion of compounding pharmacy is consumers aged 45 to 64, and the proportion in 2017 is 40.7%.
  • North America is the largest market for compounding pharmacy, with a market share nearly 57% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the consumption market share of 25%.
  • Market competition is not intense Fagron, Wedgewood Pharma, CAPS, Fresenius Kabi, Advanced Pharma, PharMEDium Services are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.
  • The Global Compounding Pharmacy market is valued at 10300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Compounding Pharmacy.
  • This report studies the Global Compounding Pharmacy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Global Compounding Pharmacy market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Compounding Pharmacy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Compounding Pharmacy , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Compounding Pharmacy in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Compounding Pharmacy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Compounding Pharmacy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Compounding Pharmacy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Compounding Pharmacy sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Compounding Pharmacy Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Compounding Pharmacy Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Compounding Pharmacy Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Compounding Pharmacy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Compounding Pharmacy Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Compounding Pharmacy Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Compounding Pharmacy Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Compounding Pharmacy Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Compounding Pharmacy Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

