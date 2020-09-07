Global Data Center Blade Server Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Global “Data Center Blade Server” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Data Center Blade Server Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Data Center Blade Server Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Data Center Blade Server industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103071

The global data center blade server market was valued at USD 12.11 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 19.67 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type of deployment offered by the Major Players, which includes Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4. While the end users considered in the scope of the report include BFSI, manufacturing, energy and utility, and healthcare.

A server blade is a server frame housing various electronic circuits (modular), which alleviate multiple issues brought by data centers, including server density and manageability. Each blade can be administered and operated by the administrator, which can be assigned to various end users or applications. Single or multiple server blades can be inserted or removed without distressing another running system. It mitigates the hardware cost, which is likely to attract the industry players to adapt to the technology, thereby fueling the market growth. Additionally, each server blade does not consist of distinct infrastructure and chassis, owing to which the product is relatively cheaper, as compared to other solutions.

Growth of Cloud and IoT Services

Cloud computing is one sector that has been estimated to be a significant driver of the data center colocation industry. Cloud computing has been proliferating over the past few years, owing to lower operational expenses faced by enterprises. Currently, the cloud market consists of large global companies, like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Cloud, as well as, companies in the provider segment. Regarding infrastructure, global corporations, and third-party vendors have been identified to support their services with hyper-scale data centers and blade servers to reduce operational costs. Combining blade servers with the cloud can help reduce operational costs and increase efficiency. Cloud provider companies require private networks with high levels of bandwidth and resiliency and support from a robust data center provider.

Energy and Utilities Most Avid Adopters of Blade Servers

In the energy and utility segment, the generation of unstructured data has grown considerably, owing to the increasing operations in upstream and downstream processes. The adaption of digitization in this industry is propelling the demand for data accumulation and increase in the cost associated with power consumption, which is projected to fuel the market. The utilization of cloud computing in the energy sector is complementing, which requires data centers to enhance manageability and taking better business decisions. Thus, this is likely to boost the demand for data center blade servers. Data plays a vital role in understanding the demand and supply in the energy (wherein data centers are used for storage), which is projected to fuel the market growth over the next six years.

Europe’s High Demand for Data Centers

The electricity prices remain a cause of concern as they have been growing over the past few years. The rise was steep in 2012, where it grew by 17.35% (as compared to 2011), while in 2013, the increase was 2.61%. Energy costs are a significant part of data center operating costs, and hence, enterprises have to change to data center blade servers, which help in meeting the objective of reducing operating costs. Small businesses accounted for 99.3% of all private sector businesses at the beginning of 2016, and 99.9% were small or medium-sized (SMEs). About 53% of the economy is dominated by SME industries, which influence the market for data center blade servers (owing to their budget consciousness and the lack of core competencies in data center management).

Recent Developments

• November 2017: IBM, Packet Clearing House (PCH), and The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) launched a free service designed to give consumers and businesses added privacy and security protection as they access the internet. The new Quad9 Domain Name System (DNS) service helps protect users from accessing millions of malicious internet sites known to steal personal information, infect users with ransomware and malware, or conduct fraudulent activity.

The Major Players include – DELL, INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., LENOVO GROUP LIMITED, HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, FUJITSU LIMITED, ORACLE CORPORATION, HITACHI LIMITED, HUAWEI, SGI CORPORATION, and NEC CORPORATION, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103071

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Data Center Blade Server market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Data Center Blade Server market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Data Center Blade Server market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Data Center Blade Server Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Data Center Blade Server Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Data Center Blade Server Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Data Center Blade Server Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Data Center Blade Server Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Data Center Blade Server Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103071

8. Global Data Center Blade Server Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2025

Global Avionics Systems Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Aluminum Packaging Cans Market Size 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Developments and Investments by Forecast to 2026

Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Market Size 2020 by Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis and Distributors to 2026

COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Digital Banking Solution Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

Kiwi Filling Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Bench Top Optical Spectrum Analyzers Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

New Report of Global Aircraft Electric Taxiing System Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities

Global Air Tools Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025