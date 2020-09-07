Global Data Center Construction Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Data Center Construction” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Data Center Construction industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Data Center Construction Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103072

The global data center construction market was valued at USD 17.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 27.64 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.21% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to power construction offered by Major Players involving utility improvements, electrical panels switch gear, transfer switches, generators, enclosures and cabling, N+1 UPS systems, and data center lighting. While the end users considered in the scope of the report include banking, financial services and insurance, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, healthcare, retail colocation, power & energy, and manufacturing.

A data center is a group of networked computer servers used by organizations for the remote storage, processing, or distribution of large amount of data. Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud adoption have witnessed significant growth over the years owing to the simple financial model, backup, and replication provided by cloud-based systems. This has led to the generation of enormous amounts of data, resulting in a growing requirement for construction of new data centers. The bandwidth created by wearable technologies and data analytics are also expected to increase the need for data centers, thereby driving the data center construction market.

Rising Demand for Data Center Colocation

Colocation offers enterprises with the ability to meet business demands at significantly lower costs. Over the years, companies have been identified to lease space in a colocation facility, to avoid costs incurred by the price of establishing a new data center, which is often incredibly cost prohibitive. It has been estimated that around 25% of the cost borne by the company for a new data center comes from spending associated with preliminary planning, designing, and commissioning. To tackle these problems, companies have started investing in data center colocation. This trend is expected to follow over the forecast period owing to the vast array of benefits provided by colocation facilities compared to conventional in-house centers, which is, in turn, expected to drive the data center construction market.

Steady Growth of Banking and Finance Sector

The banking and finance sector is expected to be one of the largest generators of data. Finance and banking structures use data centers to store customer records, employee management transactions, and electronic banking services such as remote banking. Many banks have been identified to maintain their own data centers to regulate and store the enormous amounts of data flowing every day. In recent years, banks have increasingly started deploying new data centers. For instance, the U.S. Bank recently announced its plans to build a USD 250 million data center in Chaska, in a 56,000-square-foot facility. Many banks globally are following suit, which is expected to drive the data center construction market over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Industry

North America holds the highest market share owing to high adoption of data centers and rising number of companies over the forecast period. Over the years, the United States has been identified to be one of the fore-runners in the adoption of new technologies. With the rise in big data analytics, companies in that region, to avoid falling short on traditional storage, have been identified to deploy the construction of new data centers and colocation centers to run business analytics. Growing adoption of small and medium-size enterprises as well as home networks in this region is one of the major factors driving the growth of data centers in this region, which is expected to drive data center construction market proportionately. The service industry in the United States has been growing at a robust rate, which in turn is leading to the generation of huge volumes of data. Organizations are increasingly adopting data centers to store and process the acquired data. Moreover, the presence of market incumbents is another factor, which is expected to promote the growth of data center construction market in this region.

Recent Developments

• March 2018: Facebook is planning on build a data center worth about USD 2.5 billion. An initial investment of USD 750 million has been made, and the data center extends to about 970,000 sq. ft.

• March 2018: Edgecore Real estate has started building data centers in its Mesa data center campus. An investment of USD 150 million has been made on its first data center.

The Major Players include – AECOM, DPR CONSTRUCTION, HOLDER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP, INC., TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, ARUP GROUP LIMITED, M. ARTHUR GENSLER JR. & ASSOCIATES, INC., HDR, INC., ISG PLC, JONES ENGINEERING GROUP LTD, NAKANO CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, CURRIE & BROWN GROUP LIMITED, and CORGAN ASSOCIATES, INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103072

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Data Center Construction market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Data Center Construction market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Data Center Construction market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Data Center Construction Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Data Center Construction Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Data Center Construction Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Data Center Construction Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Data Center Construction Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Data Center Construction Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103072

8. Global Data Center Construction Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Global Release Agent Market 2020: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2025

Global Electric Wheelbarrow Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Hot Water Storage Tank Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Moving Blankets Market Size 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Size Research Report includes Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2026

Ready to Eat Food Metal Detector Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Airless Painting System Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

Global Cyanopyridine Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Global Prepacked Column Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

Global Vertical Sump Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview