Global Data Center Fabric Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Data Center Fabric” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Data Center Fabric industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Data Center Fabric Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The data center fabric market was valued at USD 9.64 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 30.60 billion at a CAGR of 21.23%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). Fabrics have emerged as the most cost-effective and efficient alternative to the traditional networks. A data center fabric is a system of interconnections between switches and servers that are weaved together like a fabric. It is a shared, integrated infrastructure platform capable of delivering application, storage, and computing and network services in the real-time. Data center fabric architecture allows the available resources to be utilized effectively, to optimize the overall efficiency of the system.

The latest trends of storage virtualization and cloud storage require the fabric architecture for ensuring flexible, agile and efficient performance. It allows IT organizations to bring all the different operational silos under one common management area, reducing redundant tasks and enabling high performance data center operation. The fabric architecture brings down the total costs of ownership by reducing both operational expense and capital costs. As the demand for data center grows, there would be need of fabric architecture.

Increasing Demand for Data Storage and Adoption of Cloud Computing

Businesses are looking at new ways to extract meaningful insights from the large amounts of unstructured data. As a result, the number of servers storing data is expected to increase ten times in the coming ten years. Business demand for high-performance computing, data mining, and data storage is propelling the demand for data centers and the cloud computing applications.

Cloud computing is a highly sought service for meeting the requirements of high computing power, ease of access and availability. It is also the cost-effective and the highly scalable service. Advancements in data and cloud computing applications are seeking changes in servers and storage devices in data centers, consequently network architecture in data centers is adapting he fabric architecture in order to meet these challenges. Data center fabric allows to manage and coordinate between all elements of the physical and cloud-based deployment, in a flawless way.

There is a data overflow in the banking and financial services sector. So, the use of data center infrastructures is growing exponentially in this sector. Thus, the rise in demand for data centers encourages the data center fabric market. This solution is mainly used in high-tech industries, where the amount of data stored is high.

North America to Hold Largest Share in the Market

North America has shown a remarkable growth in the data center infrastructure solutions. The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics and cloud computing is driving the demand for the new data center infrastructures. However, the increase in data center infrastructures leads to high demand for the data center fabric market. The increased deployment of multi-core processor-based servers, growing demand for virtualized servers that aid in running multiple application on a single server, and the need for high-speed data transfer systems, leads to increase in need for the high bandwidth networking fabric market. Thus, the market for data center fabrics is expected to grow in the forecast period (2018-2023), due to increase in the cloud computing solutions and need for the data center virtualizations in the region.

Key Developments

• February 2018 – Plexxi, a Hyperconverged Networking (HCN) provider, announced support for Dell Networking Z9100-ON and Dell Networking S4048-ON data center fabric switches. Plexxi HCN is a fully software-defined network-operating environment designed for enterprise data centers requiring a network with cloud-like agility, world-class performance and low linear port cost. With Plexxi HCN, Dell customers now can scale data center networks flat and cost-effectively while still delivering unrestricted performance for all application workloads

The Major Players include – CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., ALCATEL-LUCENT HOLDINGS INC., ORACLE CORPORATION, HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY, and BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar

8. Global Data Center Fabric Market, Segmented by Geography

