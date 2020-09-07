Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Global “Data Center Liquid Cooling” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Data Center Liquid Cooling industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103075

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.02%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to Type of Liquid cooling offered by Major Players, which involves Indirect Liquid Cooling, Direct Liquid Cooling. While the end-users considered in the scope of the report include Banking/Financial Services, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Central/Local Government, Entertainment and Media.

There has been growing demand for the use of liquid cooling systems owing to many innovations in the industry there has been a need for latest cooling technology, such as liquid cooling. The ever increasing IT demand for more data has demanded for stacked racks and concise spaces for the infrastructure, which reduces the amount of floor space. As such data centers have huge floor spaces and the uses of stacked racks needs a better and effective way of cooling, which promotes growth of liquid cooling for data centers market. Every data center firm has been trying to evolve methods for increasing the shelf density, which drives the need for data center liquid cooling market.

Increasing Demand For Data Centers Drives The Market For Liquid Cooling

Companies are accumulating huge amounts of data and are investing for more data centers to store such huge data. Data centers also ensure business continuity, which is important in today’s world where companies are spread across different continents. Globally, the amount of data is set to grow drastically in the next six years from around 4.4 zettabytes to 44 zettabytes. Amount of information produced by machines, such as internet of things will account for about 10% of worldwide data. Data generated by sensors connected to the internet has become increasingly important to every aspect of businesses. The amount of data that spend some of its lifetime in the cloud will double and the amount of data will increasingly outpace available storage.

Manufacturing is one of the Primary Recipients of Liquid cooling for Data Centers.

Many IT companies have been changing their cooling systems from air-cooling to liquid cooling. Liquid cooling was used earlier when high heat content was generated. The trend has been going back to liquid cooling as the need for better cooling systems, such as liquid cooling though costlier is proving to be a better alternative compared to air conditioning in the long run. Major operators are looking for the deployment of narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), with its commercialization. It is a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology that transmits data intermittently, enabling connected devices, which use only a small amount of data to operate with low current consumption. This can significantly improve the battery lifespan of IoT devices. These trends are expected to grow the number of data center driving the need for better cooling systems.

North America is One of the Largest Market for the Adoption of Data Center Cooling

Presence of Major Players in the country, such as Asetek and CoolIT systems has been one of the primary factors promoting growth in the region. The two competitors have also been competitive in the market, In June 2015, US District Court for the Northern California (San Jose) has ruled in favor of Asetek stating that CoolIT Systems have pay USD 1.9 million on the grounds of patent infringement. America contains several data center clusters throughout the country; the primary colocation data center markets in America are: Los Angeles, Washington DC Area, Bay Area, New York, and Chicago. Canada’s data center industry is thriving. The digital economy includes 15.902 million fixed line telephone subscriptions and 29.39 million mobile telephone subscriptions. These factors further enable in the growth of data centers enabling in the need for cooling services.

Key Developments in the Market

• March 2018 – Sunstone Capital has divested a part of Asetek AS amounting to 1.6 million shares, which is about 50% of its holdings

• May 2017 – Lenovo has unveiled a new water-cooling system with direct liquid cooling. This has enabled in a new fanless design for the new data centers being deployed

The Major Players include – ASETEK , RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG., IBM CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, HORIZON COMPUTING SOLUTIONS, GREEN DATA CENTER LLP, MIDAS GREEN TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, GREEN REVOLUTION COOLING INC, COOLIT SYSTEMS, and ALFALAVAL, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103075

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Data Center Liquid Cooling market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Data Center Liquid Cooling market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Data Center Liquid Cooling market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103075

8. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Membrane Air Dryers Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Global Single Zone Wine Coolers Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Global Anechoic Chambers Market 2020 Outlook to 2026: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market Size 2020 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global Weather-Proof Glass Cement Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

Global Bungee Cords Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Global Tetraethylammonium Bromide Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

Global Hydraulic Work Supports Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global Residential Furnace Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025