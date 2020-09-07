Global Data Center Logical Security Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Data Center Logical Security” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Data Center Logical Security industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Data Center Logical Security Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Increase in data traffic, rise in cyber threats and growth of virtualized data centers has led to robust demand for Data Center Security solutions. Data center security deals with the protection of organizational data against unauthorized accesses in order to safeguard data against security breaches. The spending on data center security is increasing enormously, as large enterprises and service providers upgrade their data centers to support increases in data and handle the massive waves of cyber-attacks. The data center security solutions is gaining prominence in recent years and hence witnessing an impressive growth pattern. Technological innovations, increase in data traffic, rise in virtualized data center and rise in cyber threats are the factors driving the data center security market. Whereas, privacy and security issues, high cost of alternative solutions, awareness of solutions and large number of alternative solutions are hindering the growth. Manufacturer’s vendors are eyeing on emerging economies, because of high adoption of cloud computing solutions, high technological adoption rates and increasing numbers of new data centers is presenting many opportunities to the established and new vendors into the market.

Increasing Demand for Access Control and Identification Solution

In recent years, companies have invested significantly in IAM (Identity & Access Management) solutions to perform the job that is out of the reach for humans, since hackers, and malicious employees are mostly unknown.

The impact of an identity management cybersecurity breach from organized crime, state-sponsored militaries, and others is packed with implications which can impact staff productivity and morale, the IT network, and company reputation. These threats demand a new level of identity and access management solutions.

Advancements in this segment have led to machine learning algorithms being used in these solutions. It is expected that the bulk of the authentications will be performed by machine learning technology, as IAM is increasingly relying on physical and behavioural biometrics to geolocation data. As these additions are anticipated to enhance the IAM solutions, the demand for these solutions is expected to increase.

European Market to Witness High Adoption of the Solutions

In 2016, Germany constituted for the majority of the market share in the region, followed by United Kingdom and Spain respectively. Other countries that contribute to the market within the European market include France, Italy, and Poland. Despite the economic uncertainties, demand for data center remains strong in the region. This will lead to expansion of existing data centers and building new ones. The security, latency, and connectivity requirements are driving enterprises towards adopting data centers. Germany contains several data center clusters throughout the country, providing plenty of colocation opportunities. The primary colocation data center markets in Germany are: Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. There are 405 German data centers, and most of these colocation facilities are located around Frankfurt.

Key Developments

• December 2017 – Cisco announced a new Security Connector app for managing enterprise iOS devices. By using iPhones and iPads with iOS 11 and Cisco Security Connector, customers can view and control network activity and gain insight into traffic generated by users, applications and devices. The company has also announced that it is updating its Tetration data center analytics platform with security tools designed to segment applications, identify vulnerabilities, and exposure and manage processes

The Major Players include -CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., DELL EMC, VMWARE INC., CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD., and JUNIPER NETWORKS INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar

