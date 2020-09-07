Global Data Center Security Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Data Center Security” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Data Center Security industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Data Center Security Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global data center security market was valued at USD 8.86 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 20.19 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.70%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is segmented by type of solutions, end-user vertical and geography. This report focuses on adoption of these solutions for various applications various regions. The study also emphasizes on latest trends, industry activities, and vendor market activities.

As adoption of cloud services, big data, and virtualization continues to grow, the demand for secure and reliable data storage has increased drastically. With increasing volume of confidential information and critical data, the importance of protecting information has risen in prominence due to a rise in high-profile attacks.

Physical security is a top priority for many organizations and governments, as these solutions include monitoring, analysis and modeling, video surveillance and damage prevention, and restrict unauthorized access.

A considerable share of app developers and companies have been identified to utilize colocation data centers to manage and store the data, to avoid costs incurred from maintaining an in-house data center. This trend is expected to follow over the forecast period, which could affect the adoption rates of security measures.

Advent of Monitoring Solutions are Driving the Adoption of Data Center Security Solutions

Rising power density and dynamic power variations are two major factors that are forcing the conventional personnel based monitoring systems to be replaced. Physical threats to the data center include power, cooling, human error, malice, fire, leaks, and air quality. Power, cooling, and fire related threats are monitored by built-in capabilities of power, fire suppression, and cooling devices. UPS systems are being employed extensively to monitor the power quality, load on battery health, while PDUs are being employed for monitoring circuit loads.

Temperature sensors and humidity sensors are being used for monitoring the air temperature and humidity within the data center. Rope and spot leak sensors are being employed for monitoring liquid leaks that can damage the floors, cabling, and CRAC related structures.

Germany to Hold a Significant Share of the European Market

In 2016, Germany constituted for the majority of the market share in the region, followed by United Kingdom and Spain respectively. Other countries that contribute to the market within the European market include France, Italy, and Poland. Despite the economic uncertainties, demand for data center remains strong in the region. This will lead to expansion of existing data centers and building new ones. The security, latency, and connectivity requirements are driving enterprises towards adopting data centers. Germany contains several data center clusters throughout the country, providing plenty of colocation opportunities. The primary colocation data center markets in Germany are: Frankfurt Dusseldorf Berlin Munich Hamburg. There are 405 German data centers; the most of these colocation facilities are located around Frankfurt.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017 – Cisco announced a new Security Connector app for managing enterprise iOS devices. Cisco developed the Cisco Security Connector app on iOS 11 to offer organizations fine-grained visibility into network access on enterprise-supervised iOS devices. It offers security functionality from Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Clarity in a single app. It can be deployed on enterprise-supervised iOS devices using a mobile device management solution such as the Cisco Meraki Systems Manager

The Major Players include – SYMANTEC CORPORATION, VMWARE, INC., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD., and FORTINET, INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France,Italy,Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia,Israel

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Data Center Security market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Data Center Security market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Data Center Security market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Data Center Security Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Data Center Security Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Data Center Security Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Data Center Security Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Data Center Security Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Data Center Security Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Data Center Security Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

