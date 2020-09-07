Global Data Center UPS Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

Global “Data Center UPS” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Data Center UPS Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Data Center UPS Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Data Center UPS industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global data center UPS market was valued at USD 3.59 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.89 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.42%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Owing to the explosion of data related services, there has been a steep rise in demand for data centers, across the globe. As of 2017, the number of operational data centers across the globe was pegged at 8.6 million. The use of UPS systems also accounts for controlling improper surges in power for data centers. Owing to which the hardware systems can be damaged, which can lead to further capital cost and charges. Incidents, such as the recent power surges in British airways led to the damage of the data center, which has led to delay and cancellation of hundreds of flights, which have led to hundreds of passengers at the London Heathrow airport. US national security agency’s data center in Utah has also been subjected to the power surges in 2016. Owing to such affects machinery of high capital investment has been rendered useless and led to costs of about USD 1.53 billion.

The power outage in data centers also causes in the loss of data. IT services are required to reboot the server, which causes unnecessary cost for the maintenance of data centers. The average cost incurred during a data center outage has grown from around USD 505,502 in 2010 to USD 740,357 in 2016 (source: Ponemon Institute, 2016). The acceleration in the overall cloud adoption is expected to double the size of data center UPS. The need for separately owned data centers has been reduced with the onset of cloud fueling the growth for data center UPS.

Increasing Usage of Data Center Ups in Entertainment & Media Industry

Data centers also house media companies. Companies such as Huffington Post, BuzzFeed have been affected due to the hurricane sandy, which has accounted for a total loss of around USD 75 million. Owing to such trends there is a high loss of revenue in time of data center outages owing to power losses could hamper the growth of market. These factors emphasize the need for UPS systems to avoid such losses.

Companies, such as oracle has also been launching cloud services for casinos, which further increase the dependence on the availability of data centers, owing to the high amount of money involved in the transactions.

North America to Hold the Largest Share in 2018

United States has continued its growth in data center infrastructure solutions. Modular data center investments in tier-2 city data center facilities have continued to rise, especially for local users which is driving the growth of data center UPS market.

United States is a disaster prone area and the chances for power outages have been fairly a seasonal affair. About 342 disasters were recorded in 2016; this number has been below the average for United States, which is about 376.4, but above average for a number of countries.

Such natural disasters further fuel the market for UPS systems, which are required in times of natural disasters to keep the systems running. But these systems are also necessary for regulating the power surges in the area.

Key Developments in the Market

• September 2017 – ABB and Northvolt entered into an agreement for Europe’s largest battery factory. Both partners had agreed on a technology collaboration to drive innovation in battery technology in areas, such as production platform, cell and module design, and battery performance. The companies intend to have a close collaboration on development of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications, including the potential sourcing of batteries

The Major Players include – AMAZON.COM, INC., ABB CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, EATON CORPORATION, and EMERSON NETWORK POWER INC, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Data Center UPS market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Data Center UPS market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Data Center UPS market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Data Center UPS Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Data Center UPS Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Data Center UPS Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Data Center UPS Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Data Center UPS Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Data Center UPS Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Data Center UPS Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

