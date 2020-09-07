Global Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global desktop virtualization market in energy sector is expected to register a CAGR of 10.13% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The demand for energy is ever-expanding. This puts pressure on enterprises in the energy sector to cut down their operating costs and streamline business processes. This is leading to the deployment of various solutions to meet this requirement. One such technology being adopted by enterprises in the energy domain is desktop virtualization, which allows them to run multiple operating systems and applications, thereby making their IT infrastructure simpler and efficient. With cloud computing transforming the energy sector, desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of the users more effectively and securely.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing is Driving Market Growth

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in a dynamically scalable and virtual manner. Today, 85% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, up from 82% in 2016. The higher cloud adoption rate and the inclination of enterprises towards deploying desktops on cloud are driving the usage of desktop virtualization.

HVD Holds the Largest Market Share

HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Features like high availability and power optimization are quite common across cloud-based products and services in the market. The competitors are focused on incorporating Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with their cloud workspace, expanding the capabilities of performance monitoring, improving client experience with device performance, and identifying integration along with delivery of VDI on converged as well as hyper-converged infrastructure platforms.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the major share of the market. The IT & telecommunications industry in the region is the largest among other regional markets. Organizations in this industry in North America are early adopters of the desktop virtualization, as it helps the vendors to offer tailor-made solutions for the industry. With established presence and more penetration of the organizations, they provide high-quality services to the users in the region to survive competition. The presence of the major companies in the United States has led to the setting up of new workspaces in Canada due to the proximity to the developed counterpart and emphasis on installing eco-friendly and energy-saving practices. This has further bolstered the growth of the market across the demographic.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017 – Citrix System’s XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Market place, to enable consumers to provide the workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

• December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build an Information Technology Communication ecosystem in Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

• November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

• June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition is expected to accelerate digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure.

The Major Players include – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, IBM, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, PARALLELS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, DELL INC., RED HAT INC., NCOMPUTING, ERICOM SOFTWARE INC., TEMS, INC., and VMWARE INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

