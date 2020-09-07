Global Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Desktop Virtualization Market in Manufacturing industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global desktop virtualization market in manufacturing is expected to register a CAGR of 10.59% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The ability to reduce complexity and deliver apps to mobile users is motivating desktop virtualization adoption in manufacturing, and advancements in management and storage make VDI a more viable option. Businesses are expected to grow organically upon productivity and capacity addition, besides VDI’s existing capabilities or better allocation of resources toward the corporate objective. For instance, in manufacturing, VDIs can aid adding of new facilities, increase in floor space, or hiring of employees at a new location or an existing location to fulfill the job needs. Desktop virtualization leads to increased user satisfaction, especially as employees can solve most of the computing problems with a reboot, and provides a better computing experience. With cloud computing transforming manufacturing, desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of the users more effectively and securely.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing is Driving Market Growth

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and gain access to data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Cloud has emerged as an infrastructure that can enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in a dynamically scalable and virtual manner. Cloud computing is driving businesses to digitally transform and manufacturers are allocating more of their IT spending towards cloud. Today, 85% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, up from 82% in 2016. The higher cloud adoption rate and the inclination of enterprises towards deploying desktops on cloud are driving the usage of desktop virtualization.

HVD Holds the Largest Market Share

HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Features like high availability and power optimization are quite common across cloud-based products and services in the market. The competitors are focused on incorporating Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with their cloud workspace, expanding the capabilities of performance monitoring, improving client experience with device performance, and identifying integration along with delivery of VDI on converged as well as hyper-converged infrastructure platforms.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the major share of the market. The IT & telecommunications industry in the region is the largest among other regional markets. Organizations in this industry in North America are early adopters of the desktop virtualization, as it helps the vendors to offer tailor-made solutions for the industry. With established presence and more penetration of the organizations, they provide high-quality services to the users in the region to survive competition. The presence of the major companies in the United States has led to the setting up of new workspaces in Canada due to the proximity to the developed counterpart and emphasis on installing eco-friendly and energy-saving practices. This has further bolstered the growth of the market across the demographic.

Key Developments in the Market

• December 2017 – Citrix System’s XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Market place, to enable consumers to provide the workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

• December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build an Information Technology Communication ecosystem in Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

• November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

• June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition is expected to accelerate digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure.

The Major Players include – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, IBM, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, PARALLELS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, DELL INC., RED HAT INC., NCOMPUTING, ERICOM SOFTWARE INC., TEMS, INC., and VMWARE INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

