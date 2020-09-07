Global Digital Signatures Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast To 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Digital Signatures” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Digital Signatures industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Digital Signatures Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global digital signatures market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.96 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.31%, during the forecast period. The scope of the report covers various segmented of the market, including by deployment on premise, cloud, and hybrid, by components, such as software, hardware, and services. The end-user industry is limited to BFSI, government, healthcare, oil & gas, military and defense, logistics and transportation, research and education. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Need For Data Security during Transmission of Sensitive Information

The boom of e-commerce, online banking which raised the need for companies to secure their networks to gain customers’ confidence. It has led to greater and faster rate of adoption rates of digital signatures, which act as the sender’s personal seal of authenticity over any electronic document. However, the lack of understanding of the working of these signatures and inability to properly dispose/discard the keys once their lifetime/usage is expired hinders the growth of this market.

Banking is the Fastest Growing Sector

Banking and Insurance being an inevitable part of one’s personal and professional lives needs to be enhanced regarding technology usage for validation and protection against malicious alterations. The multiple advantages of digital signatures include a handsome percentage reduction in the overall operating costs associated with the opening up of bank accounts, the quantum of paper formalities is also reduced. Customer engagement can be enhanced by using the suggested technology, which further leads to minimization of time & work efforts. These Technological revolution led to an accelerating rate way of handling the banking affairs, especially via online channels is augmenting the growth of digital signature market during the forecast period.

North America region has a significant market share.

Owing to the growth of the financial & legal services sector and stringent cyber laws. Europe is expected to witness significant growth rate, due to the electronic signature regulations, that would enhance cross-country trading, recently introduced by European Electronic Messaging Association. Growing need for reliable & secure transactions and authenticating user identity over a digital network is anticipated to drive digital signature adoption in the region.

Key Developments in the Market

• March 2018 – DocuSign has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, setting up the electronic signature and digital contract giant to go public in the next six months, according to a report from TechCrunch. DocuSign filed for an IPO using the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s confidential reporting system, TechCrunch reports, which allows the company to submit its initial income statements and balance sheets to the SEC without letting the public pore all over the details. It also allows DocuSign to wait until it’s truly ready before listing its shares, as opposed to the regular process, where the clock starts once the S-1 filing hits the internet. The IPO is expected to price in mid-May, according to a source with knowledge of DocuSign’s plans.

The Major Players include – SUNGARD SIGNIX INC, DOCUSIGN, SILANIS-ESIGNLIVE, SAFENET, INC., EPADLINK, TOPAZ SYSTEMS, ASCERTIA, DIGISTAMP, GLOBALSIGN, RIGHTSIGNATURE, HELLOSIGN, and WACOM, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

