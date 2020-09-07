Global Electric Screwdriver Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global “Global Electric Screwdriver Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Electric Screwdriver in these regions. This report also studies the Global Electric Screwdriver market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Electric Screwdriver :

  • Electric screwdriver is a type of power tool that relies on a current control motor to quickly tighten the screws to the set torque.

    Global Electric Screwdriver Market Manufactures:

  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Bosch
  • Makita
  • Ken
  • TTI
  • Positec
  • FEIN
  • Dongcheng
  • Hitachi
  • Hilti
  • Kawasaki
  • Chervon Holdings
  • Ozito
  • Dixon Automatic
  • Mountz
  • XU1 Powertools

    Global Electric Screwdriver Market Types:

  • Cordless
  • Cord

    Global Electric Screwdriver Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Household

    Scope of this Report:

  • The electric screwdriver industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. They also like set up plants in China to expand market share. China has many producers and they produce about 67.5% of the global electric screwdriver production, but its products are more concentrated in household products.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. China takes the market share of 30.35%, followed by Europe with 28.75%. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.13%.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers selling their products to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic accelerating, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of electric screwdriver will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Global Electric Screwdriver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 420 million USD in 2024, from 400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Electric Screwdriver in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Electric Screwdriver product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Electric Screwdriver , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Electric Screwdriver in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Electric Screwdriver competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Electric Screwdriver breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Electric Screwdriver market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Electric Screwdriver sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Electric Screwdriver Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Electric Screwdriver Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Electric Screwdriver Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Electric Screwdriver Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Electric Screwdriver Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Electric Screwdriver Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

