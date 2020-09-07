Global Electric Screwdriver Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Electric Screwdriver Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Electric Screwdriver in these regions. This report also studies the Global Electric Screwdriver market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Electric Screwdriver :

Electric screwdriver is a type of power tool that relies on a current control motor to quickly tighten the screws to the set torque.

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Makita

Ken

TTI

Positec

FEIN

Dongcheng

Hitachi

Hilti

Kawasaki

Chervon Holdings

Ozito

Dixon Automatic

Mountz

XU1 Powertools Global Electric Screwdriver Market Types:

Cordless

Cord Global Electric Screwdriver Market Applications:

Industrial

Industrial

Household

The electric screwdriver industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. They also like set up plants in China to expand market share. China has many producers and they produce about 67.5% of the global electric screwdriver production, but its products are more concentrated in household products.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. China takes the market share of 30.35%, followed by Europe with 28.75%. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.13%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ€™ company prefers selling their products to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic accelerating, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of electric screwdriver will increase.

The worldwide market for Global Electric Screwdriver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 420 million USD in 2024, from 400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.