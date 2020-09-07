Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Global “Emergency Location Transmitter” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Emergency Location Transmitter Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Emergency Location Transmitter Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Emergency Location Transmitter industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The emergency location transmitter market was valued at USD 111.43 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 147.46 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type of transmitters used and the verticals in which they are used. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

During times of emergency, emergency location transmitting devices can be activated so that the search and rescue teams can come to aid. Increasing aviation/maritime disaster and ease of locating the source are driving the emergency location transmitter market.

Increasing Aviation/Maritime Disasters

During incidents such as the Iran Aseman Airlines ATR 72-212 crash in 2018, the Saratov Airlines Antonov An148 crash in 2018, the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, and the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, search and rescue operations teams were able to narrow down the crash sites with the help of ELT devices. MH370’s disappearance still remains a mystery but the officials were given a possible crash area based on the beacon aboard MH370. Increasing maritime/aviation accidents and increased adoption of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while trekking or skiing are driving the market forward, while penalties for false activations, issues of unregistered products, and strict regulations and guidelines on the standards to be followed may impede the market growth.

Moreover, air traffic is also increasing and has doubled in last 15 years. By 2035, an increase of 19,690 aircrafts is expected, which will also increase air traffic.

Military

Military is one of the largest sectors to adopt ELT. ELT and Search and Rescue Light are carried by elite military forces around the world to locate the exact location of the personnel while on a rescue mission. PLB is also carried by the military to send the GPS location while in danger.

Moreover, countries are spending more and more on military. In 2018, the United States is poised to spend USD 686 billion on defense and military. In 2016, the United States, China, and India were the highest spenders on defense and military and spent USD 1,026 billion, USD 736 billion, and USD 213 billion, respectively.

Thus, with increasing spending on military and with the government focusing more on the safety of its personnel, the spending on emergency location transmitters is bound to increase.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – ARTEX, an ACR Electronics, Inc. brand, introduced the world’s only 406 MHz approved transport-grade alkaline battery-powered Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT). It provides significant benefits and savings in the cost of ownership through reduced, acquisition, installation, and maintenance.

• June 2017 – McMurdo launched Kannad GADSS Distress Tracking ELT. It enables the autonomous tracking of commercial aircraft in distress through innovations such as trigger-in-flight capability, allowing the beacon to automatically transmit a distress signal with the aircraft’s accurate position.

The Major Players include – ACR ELECTRONICS, INC., AVI SURVIVAL PRODUCTS, EMERGENCY BEACON CORP, MCMURDO, and DSS AVIATION, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103117

