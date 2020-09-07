Global Endosurgery Devices Market Industry Outlook Analysis Size, Share, regional outlook, growth and forecast 2018-2026

TMR’s report on the endosurgery devices market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the mentioned indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global endosurgery devices market for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global endosurgery devices market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the endosurgery devices market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global endosurgery devices market.

Technological advancements have played an imperative role in transforming the modern day healthcare industry. Over the past decade, minimally invasive surgeries, also known as laparoscopy, have garnered significance, as they require smaller incisions. With additional efforts toward minimizing the size of surgical incisions, minimally invasive procedures are set to gain traction in the near future. The advent of robotic technology, significant developments in endomechanical devices, and adoption of cutting-edge optical camera and imaging technologies are projected to accelerate the growth of the endosurgery devices market during the forecast period (2019-2027).

According to the latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the global endosurgery devices market for the historical period 2017-2018 and forecast period from 2019 to 2027, technological advancements and increase in the number of surgeries are projected to be major drivers of the global endosurgery devices market during the forecast period

The global endosurgery devices market was valued at ~US$ 8.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027

The comprehensive report on the global Endosurgery Devices market begins with an overview of the said market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study. Following this, the report provides a detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study, and the pipeline analysis of different drugs in the treatment of cough hypersensitivity syndrome. This report also provides the epidemiological overview of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome, globally, and in main countries.

The global endosurgery devices marketis fragmented due to the presence of several large and small players in the market

Major players operating in the global endosurgery devices market are: Medtronic, Stryker, Ethicon, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd, Healthium Medtech, Conmed Corporation, Reach Surgical

