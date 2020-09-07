Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market 2020: Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Global “Enterprise Flash Storage” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Enterprise Flash Storage Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Enterprise Flash Storage Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Enterprise Flash Storage industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103119

The enterprise flash storage market expected to register a CAGR of 13.67%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). A huge amount of raw data is being generated everyday, leading to data storage crisis for the companies. The enterprises storage market is presently the most active place; storage users have been subjected to repeated hype for the last couple of decades. People have shifted from hard disk drives (HDDs) to solid-state drives (SSDs); they are further expected to move towards the upcoming all-flash arrays (AFAs). Enterprises are trying to figure out a way to deploy approaches to gain maximum return on investment strategically. There has been a rapid growth in the flash drive revenues over the last few years, with enterprise storage devices recording a 50% annual growth per year.

The scope of the study is segmented by End-user industry, such as IT Industry, Defense, Chemicals, Automotive and Electronics, and region.

Growing Need for Devices That Perform Better is the Major Driver for the Market

Information is a critical business resource, and like any other critical resource, it must be properly managed and protected. Information storage and exchange needs to be secure to ensure an efficient record management. The dire need for faster and robust devices to process and store data is rising rapidly as the amount of data being generated is growing at an unparalleled rate owing to the technological advancements. The need for faster performing devices has led to the implementation of the idea of flash storage. Flash is a memory type that works efficiently and quickly as compared to the conventional HDDs, without continuous power. Solid-state drives nowadays are being implemented with the NAND-based flash memory to allow the memory to retain data without the power as well. Flash storage can boot in a matter of seconds and handle large workloads much more efficiently, which makes it for complex data sets and operations. Businesses require fast processing for their applications and quick access to stored data. This makes flash memory storage an ideal application for their use.

Beyond function, another important attribute of the flash storage is its durability; this can be attributed to the fact that it does not have any moving parts unlike the hard drives, which are spinning on disks. Such a factor plays a very important role in data security where the data is not lost easily as the device is not damaged often. Lack of parts makes it run more efficiently, thus making is a cost-effective option. Additionally, flash storage does not require much power to run, compared to the other hard drives. This adds to their popularity in the market.

IT industry is expected to Hold Major Market Share

Rapid growth in the usage of storage devices is justified by the increase of data being generated and processed by the companies. SSDs were primarily being used either in consumer devices, or to add a little boost in the performance to a server or storage array. The market has evolved considerably since then, as research proves that the usage of storage devices has moved into almost every area of the data center and penetrated into different areas within IT. Demand for the flash devices will remain strong in both the client and the enterprise markets for the next few years owing to the advancements in technology, which increases the availability of better technology at a lower price.

HDDs are not exhausted in the market and they still hold a considerable share. The IT industry relied immensely on the hard drives to store data before the evolution of cloud and online drives. However, the rate of growth of the flash storage devices is significantly higher in the market. This transformation is slowly underway, but an effective solution to store data physically enables data security more than any other online database that is used for storage.

North America is expected to Hold Major Market Share

North America is the region where most of the companies have their origin, and hence have developed a base to experiment before adopting it on a large scale all over the world. A lot of active data in the enterprise data center is moving from the legacy disk to the flash implementations. Upcoming startups in the whole of Silicon Valley are bent on developing products. Hence, they generate huge customized data sets. Moreover, as corporate espionage on any scale is dangerous, having a physical data storage device is always more helpful than storing it in cloud or online drives. Flash storage is evolving continuously and rapidly at a rapid pace and these rapid advancements will drive the price of this expensive technology lower, thus, making it a much more widely used tool by the enterprises, which cannot afford it. Small and medium sized companies rely on faster access and processing of huge amounts of raw data, which make flash storage devices the ideal solution.

Key Development in the Market

• November 2017 – AccelStor launched NeoSapphire H710 all-flash array. The most common demand and need for HPC is expected to come from scientific researchers, engineers, and academic institutions. NeoSapphire H710 is expected to benefit extreme-scale computing, reliability and high availability.

The Major Players include – PURE STORAGE, VIRIDENT SYSTEMS, INC., VIOLIN MEMORY, ORACLE CORPORATION, NETAPP INC., EMC CORPORATION, KAMINARIO, NIMBLE STORAGE INC., NIMBUS DATA SYSTEMS INC., SKYERA INC., TEGILE SYSTEMS, INC., WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION, WHIPTAIL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., LSI CORPORATION, and FUSION-IO, INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103119

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Enterprise Flash Storage market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Enterprise Flash Storage market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Enterprise Flash Storage market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Enterprise Flash Storage Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Enterprise Flash Storage Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Enterprise Flash Storage Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Enterprise Flash Storage Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103119

8. Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Salad Dressings and Mayonnaise Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global Floating Dry Dock Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Global Paclitaxel Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

N-Hexane Market Size 2020 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New Report of Global 3 Dimensional Sensor Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities

Global Citronella Terpene (CAS 68916-56-3) Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2026

Worldwide Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Global Purifed Isophthalic Acid Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global Slow Speed Shredding Machine Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Worldwide Magnesium Alloys Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status