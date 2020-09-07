Global Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector industry.

The enterprise mobility in energy sector market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.36% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report includes insights on the solutions offered by Major Players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enterprise mobility is an approach to working in which employees can do their respective jobs from anywhere using a variety of devices and applications. This commonly refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, for business purposes and also covers the mobility of corporate data and of the workers themselves.

Technological Advancement and Increased Efficiency Drives the Market Demand

The energy sector is an industry where the mobile workforces and the globally dispersed stakeholders are the norm, enterprise mobility solutions are becoming increasingly important. Enterprise mobility ranks as a top- technology priority for energy companies. And ongoing developments in mobile technologies, coupled with advances in cloud services, analytics, and mobile application security, are extending its value to ever-more applications and users. Mobile devices are in rapid and constant development, more powerful yet smaller and smarter. Of particular relevance to energy companies, these devices are also becoming more resilient, with explosion-proof smartphones and tablets now readily available.

Mobile applications help the specialist workers to collaborate in real-time across the global supply chain without needing to be present at the plant, this increases plant availability and reduces time to market.

Importance of Enterprise Mobility in Energy Sector

Energy and utility companies’ work is distributed and widely extended, between homes, businesses, and wherever else the supporting infrastructure exists. Territories for field workers often span wide and without a plan on prioritizing their sites, time and money can be wasted on unproductive routes. Over two-thirds of utility company employees work in the field for the majority of their day. By having the field workers far away from the central shop for most of their time, communication becomes a challenge between the back office and the field workers.

Mobile applications enable field workers to work on problems more efficiently. Providing employees with a mobile application on a modern smart device can allow them to easily access all this info on their phones, such as accurate site location.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – SAP SE announced the release of SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management to enhance asset intelligence across the digital supply chain. The new application helps customers define, plan, and monitor optimal maintenance strategies for physical assets and monitor performance data across a network of connected assets in real time. It enables criticality assessments and segmentation of assets to help organizations choose a decision framework, such as failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), for the optimal maintenance strategy for an asset or assets.

The Major Players include – BLACKBERRY, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., CITTERCISM, FIERLINK COMMUNICATIONS CORP., GOOD TECHNOLOGY, MCAFEE INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, MOBILEIRON INC., ORACLE, SAP, SYMANTEC CORPORATION, TCS, TECH MAHINDRA, TEMPO AL, and TYLR MOBILE INC., amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

