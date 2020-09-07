Global Enterprise Mobility Security Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Enterprise Mobility Security” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Enterprise Mobility Security industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Enterprise Mobility Security Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global enterprise mobility security market was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.94 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 32%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). This report provides information about the leading players in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the Global Enterprise Mobility Security market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.

All BYOD policies are not created the same and vendors offering security solutions play a crucial role in defining enterprise mobility strategies. While internal mobility issues, like permissions and access levels are one concern, external threats, such as data security in case of theft or loss of the device, cyber intrusions, like hacking, Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), malware, phishing mails, and viruses, are another major concern. IT teams responsible for data security need tailored solutions to combat threats in a growing BYOD market. The opportunities for software development and consulting in this market are tremendous. Though mobile security ranges from device encryption to password hacking; confidentiality of data tops the priority list of the companies that are into mobile workforce management.

Privacy remains the main concern for any enterprise deploying enterprise mobility security solution. With growing offences of privacy breach, governments of different countries have started formulating policies for protecting confidential information of citizens and keeping their privacy intact. Hence, companies need to work on to have more agile and flexible IT system in place that can provide enhanced security feature as per the risk profile.

Change in Workforce Management, Like BYOD is Driving the Adoption of Security Systems

Businesses are changing and are also becoming more competitive, so end-users are demanding more effective database solutions that can increase productivity. The Industry has been witnessing a change in the working culture of organizations. With constantly changing business scenarios, it is necessary for organizations to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive. With this, the demand for flexible IT services is also increasing, which can be met by cloud solutions. Also, the concept of BYOD, which allows employees to use their personal devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smart-phones for work, is gaining popularity. Further, changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services. In order to address these issues, IT service providers are now providing their cloud services tailor-made for smart-phones and tablets. This trend is expected to strengthen in the future, thereby pushing the market’s growth.

North America To Hold The Largest Share In 2018

North America held the largest market share in 2017, and Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The United States holds the largest share of the market due to the presence of large number of services and software providers, whereas presence of large number of SME’s and increasing technological penetration in Asia Pacific region especially in countries, like China, India, Vietnam is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – Microsoft announced Intune integration with Pradeo Security for mobile devices. Microsoft described the partnership as being an integration with the Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) suite. That suite includes subscriptions to Intune and Azure AD Premium, among other components

The Major Players include – DELL EMC, CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, CISCO, and SAP SE, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

