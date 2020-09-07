Global Evidence Management Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Evidence Management” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Evidence Management Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Evidence Management Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Evidence Management industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global evidence management market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to software including on-premise and cloud, and hardware including body-worn camera, vehicle dash camera, citywide camera, public transit video, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of evidence management by diverse industries and the prospect of the same.

Police organizations are espousing digital technological tools including social media and cameras for body & vehicle dash to enhance their investigation. The influx of data is increasing exponentially owing to rising population and crime rates, which is expected to increase the usage of these tools. As of 2017, it was reported that approximately 20% of the police officers in the United States were equipped with body-worn cameras. Additionally, about 5% of the police officers are using body-worn cameras across the globe. As a result, the evidence management system including, software and hardware pose high amount of penetration chances in the market. Currently, there is scarce automated distribution of shreds of evidence over cloud services, such as Dropbox, which open new avenues for integration of digital technologies in the sector. This is expected to propel the evidence management market growth over the forecast period.

Emergence of Digital Technologies

The emergence of digital technologies has enabled police organizations to successfully integrate real-time data with cloud servers for instant sharing and safe storage. Also, these pieces of evidence are stored effectively, so that it can be retrieved later. Furthermore, to ascend the ease of operation and records retrieving, automated timestamp and location tagging are offered through the system, which is likely to boost the market. The incorporation of digital tools reduces the dependency on DVD, which mitigates the cost and risk of data loss at a significant rate. Thus, the factors above are projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Body-Worn Camera to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The utilization of body-worn camera gives access to better documentation of evidence and increases transparency & accountability. For instance, while collecting voice evidence, people may or may not change their statements, however capturing these through a camera, coupled with instant share and upload functions will have robust impact to take justifiable actions. Furthermore, it also reduces the use of force by officers and negative consequences, which is projected to fuel the market growth over the next six years.

North America to Have the Highest Market Share

The major companies in the market are highly concentrated in North America, wherein they are rigorously investing in technological innovations. Furthermore, the government in the region is encouraging the integration of digital technologies in evidence collection to streamline and smoothen the functioning of criminal investigations. This is expected to attribute towards the highest share of evidence management market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

• October 2017: Panasonic announced an upgrade in their evidence management systems, such as video compression and point of view camera, which is expected to fuel the company’s revenue and sustainability.

The Major Players include – POLICEONE, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, NICE, IBM, QUETEL CORPORATION, PANASONIC CORPORATION, VIDIZMO LLC, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

