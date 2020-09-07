Global Fleet Management Solutions Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Fleet Management Solutions” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Fleet Management Solutions Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Fleet Management Solutions Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Fleet Management Solutions industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103101

The fleet management solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.88% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report includes insights on the solutions offered by Major Players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study offers insights on various end-user verticals as construction, energy & utilities, government, manufacturing, transportation, etc. It also considers solution-based segmentation, such as driver management, fleet analytics, operation management, speed management, telematics, etc., and deployment-based segmentation, such as cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

Fleet management solutions (FMS) market integrates hardware, software, network infrastructure, and connectivity solutions to offer effective monitoring as well as reporting systems for fleet operators.

Renewed Emphasis on Streamlining Fleet Operations

Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meager margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions. A clear operational plan for running fleet services is the need of the hour. Fleet management solutions have been leveraging technology for offering services like operations management, supply chain management, increased reporting & analytics, vehicle & asset management, and much more. Large fleet owners need effective solutions for monitoring their activities in order to save cost and resources. Fleet management solutions greatly reduce the insurance premiums by complying with regulatory standards. They offer supply chain management tools that keep track of inventory and cargo movement on the ground. The new age solutions are also offering remote diagnostics for helping drivers in case of emergency.

Cloud-based Fleet Management Deployment Solution

The cloud-based deployment model enables the collection of large volumes of server-storage resources into an integrated solution while providing backup of the user’s database on the different servers to guarantee the reliability of data. In the cloud storage era, users have access to the stored data in the system without any geographical limitations. The users only pay for the resources that are needed while the providers bear the cost of building and maintaining the storage architecture. In the recent years, the low cost and ease of implementation have made cloud deployment a highly desirable delivery model among the enterprises worldwide. Cloud-based software are incorporated in light, medium, and heavy vehicles for obtaining the real-time information. The Asia-Pacific and North American regions are making good use of the cloud-based software to ensure quality tracking. This has boosted various verticals with increased fleet tracking devices and solutions, provided by the vendors in these regions for more effectiveness.

Key Developments in the Market

• March 2018 – Verizon Connect combined the three fleet and mobile workforce management software companies, namely Fleetmatics, Networkfleet, and Telogis, to deliver solutions that help drive safety, productivity, and efficiency for customers. The launch of Verizon Connect marked the completed integration of existing connected vehicle division with two recently acquired fleet and mobile workforce management software companies under a single, combined brand.

The Major Players include – ARVENTO MOBILE SYSTEMS, ASTRATA GROUP, AUTOTRAC, DIGICORE, FLEETMATICS, GEOTAB, ID SYSTEMS, ITURAN, MASTERNAUT, MIX TELEMATIC, NETWORKFLEET, OMNITRACS+XRS, SASCAR, TELETRAC NAVMAN, TELOGIS, TELULAR CORP, TOMTOM, and TRIMBLE, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103101

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Fleet Management Solutions market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Fleet Management Solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Fleet Management Solutions market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Fleet Management Solutions Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Fleet Management Solutions Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Fleet Management Solutions Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Fleet Management Solutions Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Fleet Management Solutions Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Fleet Management Solutions Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103101

8. Global Fleet Management Solutions Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Industrial Smart Meters Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Selenium-enriched Yeast Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

PP Non-woven Fabric Market Size 2020 Top Leading Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Global Membrane Filtration Systems Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global System Integrators in Food and Beverages Market 2020 Global Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

New Report of Global Small Engine Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities

Global Power Amplifier Driver Market Driving Factors, 2026 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Global Dry Granulation Machines Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Underwater Lift Bags Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024