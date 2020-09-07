Global Forging Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Bulletin Line

Global Forging

This report focuses on “Global Forging Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Forging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Forging :

  • Global Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Global Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons. Global Forging has been done by smiths for millennia; the traditional products were kitchenware, hardware, hand tools, edged weapons, cymbals, and jewellery. Since the Industrial Revolution, forged parts are widely used in mechanisms and machines wherever a component requires high strength; such forgings usually require further processing (such as machining) to achieve a finished part. Today, forging is a major worldwide industry.

    Global Forging Market Manufactures:

  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
  • Aichi Steel
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • AAM
  • Bharat Forge Limited
  • KOBELCO
  • WanXiang
  • FAW
  • Arconic
  • Mahindra Global Forging s Europe
  • Farinia Group
  • Longcheng Global Forging
  • Sinotruck
  • Dongfeng Global Forging
  • Jiangsu Pacific Precision Global Forging
  • Sypris Solutions
  • Ashok Leyland Limited
  • Allegheny Technologies
  • VDM Metals
  • CITIC Heavy Industries

    Global Forging Market Types:

  • Closed Die Global Forging s
  • Open Die Global Forging s
  • Rolled Rings Global Forging s

    Global Forging Market Applications:

  • Powertrain Components
  • Chassis Components
  • Transmission Parts
  • Other Parts

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of automotive forging products is in the decreasing trend, from 2271 USD/MT in 2013 to 2164 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of raw material, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. In terms of raw material, the segments of the global automotive forging market include aluminum, copper/brass/bronze, low-carbon & low-alloy steels, special alloy steel, stainless steel.
  • The segments of the global automotive forging market on the basis of type are closed die, open die, and rolled rings. Amongst them, the segment of closed die dominates in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to the par excellence performance and finish of products that are obtained using this process.
  • The key application segments of the global automotive forging market covered in this report are powertrain components, chassis components, transmission parts and other part. Amongst all, powertrain components are the leading application segment of the market. The leading share of the powertrain components segment is ascribed to the expansion of the automobile industry to cater to the high demand for automobiles. The powertrain components segment held almost 48.21% of the global automotive forging market in terms of volume in 2017.
  • Geography-wise, the global automotive forging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, etc.). In the years ahead, Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading growth amongst other key regions. The growth of the region is mainly driven by the development of automotive industries. Emerging economies of the region are major consumers of forged metal for the rising urbanization and industrialization in these regions.
  • The capital-intensive nature of the global automotive forging market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, features, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players.
  • The worldwide market for Global Forging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 52000 million USD in 2024, from 38000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Forging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Forging Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Forging market?
    • How will the Global Forging market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Forging market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Forging market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Forging market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Forging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Forging , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Forging in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Forging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Forging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

