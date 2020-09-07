Global Gamification Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Global “Gamification” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Gamification Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Gamification Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Gamification industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103103

The global gamification market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 19.39 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 44.06% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The exponential growth in the number of smartphones and mobile devices has directly created a vast base for the gamification market. This growth is also supported by the increasing recognition of gamification systems as a method to architecture human behavior to induce innovation, productivity, or engagement. The use of gamification systems has also extended beyond their traditional scope of marketing, as now they are extensively used in advance applications like crowd sourcing. Enterprise gamification systems are expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. Organizations have shown a heavy inclination towards collaborative systems, which do not a create competitive environment, as they are widely considered counterproductive. However, the increasing awareness and functionality of these systems are expected to result in greater attention and research from academics and industry experts, leading to the improvement and evolution of technology.

Increasing Mobile Devices Enabling Growth in the Market

Consumers in developed nations such as the United States, find it difficult to think of time without internet and smartphones. There is a rapid rise in mobile usage, as mobile phones have become a predominant form of entertainment and communication. The increasing number of mobile devices, higher productivity, and participation through a reward structure are the factors driving the market, while a perceived lack of improvement in game designs and lack of awareness are the factors hindering market growth.

Retail Holds the Largest Market Share

Retail is an emerging industry, growing at a significant rate. Retail sales growth has been steady since 2012, as customers seek experiences and products that reflect the personal brand they promote on social media. While gamification can add entertainment and drama to a retailer’s marketing or engagement strategy, it can also provide positive behaviors from customers and employees, leading to a rich brand experience and higher sales.

For instance, Sand Cloud utilizes a spinner app with exit intent. When a consumer moves their mouse toward closing the browser tab, the spinner appears in their store. Customers are required to enter their email (allowing Sand Cloud to remarket to them) to spin the wheel. When the customer spins the wheel, they’ll receive a discount, such as USD 5 off, 15% off, or 20% off. The spinner is usually fixed so that the customer always gets a discount on the product so that they’re incentivized to make a purchase.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

North America has a mature market for gamification in the field of marketing. However, the systems are also finding varied applications in product development and innovation in the region. The high penetration of internet and smartphone users in the region has also led to a greater use of gamification for marketing, especially using social media integration tools. These systems are designed to interact with the consumer base and market the interaction at the same time. This region is projected to witness the highest incorporation of gamification systems in enterprise level solutions, and a shift toward more technologically advanced methods in the case of consumer involvement systems.

Key Developments in the Market

• November 2017 – Microsoft launched Azure location-based services, a new Azure cloud offering to power the ‘location of things’. This could empower industrial transformation from manufacturing to automotive to retail, as it includes geographical data that can better connect smart cities, IoT solutions, and infrastructure.

• September 2017 – Bunchball Inc., a specialized engagement and performance solutions company, launched Bunchall Go, a mobile engagement and performance hub.

The Major Players include – BADGEVILLE INC., BUNCHBALL INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, BREAKAWAY GAMES, TATA INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS, PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT GROUP, ENSPIRE, COGNIZANT, and ANOXIFY INC, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103103

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Gamification market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Gamification market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Gamification market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Gamification Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Gamification Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Gamification Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Gamification Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Gamification Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Gamification Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103103

8. Global Gamification Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Polypropylene Pipes Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global RTD Tea Drinks Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Engineering Adhesives Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global Magnesite Market Research Report 2020: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Jewelry and Watches Steam Cleaners Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Global Auto Beauty Market 2020: Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Global Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market 2020: Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Global Cinema Lenses Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global Multi-factor Authentication Technology Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025

Spherical Alumina Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026