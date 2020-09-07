Bulletin Line

Global Glass Fiber Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Glass Fiber

This report focuses on “Global Glass Fiber Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Glass Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Glass Fiber :

  • Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

    Global Glass Fiber Market Manufactures:

  • Owens Corning
  • Jushi Group
  • Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
  • CPIC
  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • PPG Industries
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Johns Mansville
  • Nittobo
  • Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
  • Binani-3B
  • Sichuan Weibo
  • Jiangsu Jiuding
  • Lanxess
  • Changzhou Tianma
  • Ahlstrom

    Global Glass Fiber Market Types:

  • General-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s
  • Special-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s

    Global Glass Fiber Market Applications:

  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Consumer
  • Wind Power
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.
  • The global consumption of Global Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2017, the Global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Global Glass Fiber .
  • Global Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Global Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Global Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Global Glass Fiber in global. Global Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s and Special-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s which General-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s captures about 89.07% of Global Glass Fiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of Global Glass Fiber .
  • This report focuses on the Global Glass Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Glass Fiber Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Glass Fiber market?
    • How will the Global Glass Fiber market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Glass Fiber market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Glass Fiber market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Glass Fiber market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Glass Fiber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Glass Fiber , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Glass Fiber in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Glass Fiber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Glass Fiber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Glass Fiber Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Glass Fiber Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Glass Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Glass Fiber Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Glass Fiber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Glass Fiber Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

