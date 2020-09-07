Global Glass Fiber Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Glass Fiber Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Glass Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom Global Glass Fiber Market Types:

General-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s

Special-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s Global Glass Fiber Market Applications:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Scope of this Report:

The Global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Global Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2017, the Global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Global Glass Fiber .

Global Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Global Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Global Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Global Glass Fiber in global. Global Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s and Special-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s which General-Purpose Global Glass Fiber s captures about 89.07% of Global Glass Fiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of Global Glass Fiber .