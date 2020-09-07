Global Ground Power Units (GPU) Market – Key Opportunities & Development 2025

In this report, the global Global Ground Power Units (GPU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Global Ground Power Units (GPU) market report include:

Segment by Type, the Ground Power Units (GPU) market is segmented into

Mobile GPU

Fixed GPU

In 2018, Mobile GPU accounted for a major share of 73.35% in the global Ground Power Units (GPU) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 542.0 Million US$ by 2025 from 375.4 Million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Ground Power Units (GPU) market is segmented into

Civil Airport

Business Airport

Military Airport

Others

In Ground Power Units (GPU) market, the Civil Airport holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19019 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2019 and 2025.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ground Power Units (GPU) Market Share Analysis

Ground Power Units (GPU) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ground Power Units (GPU) product introduction, recent developments, Ground Power Units (GPU) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TLD GSE

ITW GSE

Powervamp

JBT Corporation

Acsoon

Textron GSE

Tronair

GUANGTAI

Guinault

Velocity Airport Solutions

Red Box International

Power Systems International Limited (PSI)

GB Barberi

Jetall GPU

Aeromax GSE

Current Power LLC

MRCCS

Bertoli Power Units

