Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional IVF, and IVF with ICSI), By Procedure (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor), By End User (Hospitals, and Fertility Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market size was USD 16.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 36.39 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of the most widely used assisted reproductive technology (ART) and it works by using the combination of both medicines and surgical procedures. The IVF treatment helps with embryo development, and implantation in an infertile couple. IVF is the process of fertilization by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample and then manually combining egg and sperm in a laboratory. Growing adoption of IVF technique has resulted in ever year around half a million babies born using IVF or other assisted reproductive techniques. Thus, growing popularity of IVF & ICSI treatment is anticipated to boost the adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of infertility, increasing success rate of IVF procedures and increasing awareness about infertility are some of the major factors fueling the demand for IVF treatment worldwide. Moreover, the introduction of advanced and extended fertility treatment of IVF i.e. intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is expected to drive the growth of in vitro fertilization (IVF) market during 2019-2026 period.

However, the high cost and risks associated with IVF and ICSI treatment are some factors restraining the IVF market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to a data published by the Reproductive Science Center, a rare condition called Imprinting Disorders was associated with some IVF procedures and it was estimated that the risk of such disorders with IVF treatment was around 2 to 5 per 15,000 births using IVF technique, while the risk in general cases was 1 in 15,000 normal births. Hence, such potential risks and birth defects associated with IVF treatment can hamper the adoption of IVF or ICSI procedure worldwide.

MARKET DRIVERS

Delay in Pregnancies is Accelerating Demand for IVF Treatment

It is observed that in females, the chances of conceiving start to reduce after the age of 32 and it drop by half by the age of 40. In many countries, a drastic increase in median age of women for first time pregnancy is observed which is leading to several complications associated with pregnancy and also increases the risk of infertility in female partners. Some of the major reasons attributed to the delay in pregnancy are late marriages, couples prioritizing their careers over family planning, and financial instability, etc. Thus, the increasing trend of delaying pregnancy is resulting in infertility that is subsequently increasing the adoption rate of IVF treatment on a global basis. For instance, it has been estimated by various studies that the average fertility rate of the world has declined by 2.5% and the major reason responsible for this is delayed pregnancies in women.

Globally Increasing Prevalence of Infertility is Boosting the Adoption of IVF

The rising prevalence of infertility in countries such as China, U.S, UK and Japan is expected to fuel the demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment during the forecast period. For instance, according to a data published by the National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) in 2018, around 6.7% of women in the U.S, aged between 15 to 44 years were suffering from infertility. Also, increasing prevalence of male infertility in the world is anticipated to fuel the adoption of IVF ICSI treatment. For instance, according to a data published by NCBI, it was stated that in 2015, nearly 15.0% of couples present in the world were affected by infertility and among them, the male partners were solely responsible for almost 20.0% -30.0% of the cases. Along with this, shift towards sedentary lifestyle, rising stress level and obesity among the general population are some of the other factors responsible for an increasing prevalence of infertility. Thus, is expected to promote the IVF treatment market growth worldwide. Additionally, governments of some countries are taking initiatives to provide better reimbursement policies for IVF procedures. Hence, these initiatives are anticipated to attract high in vitro fertilization market revenue during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Outlook

VF with ICSI Segment is Expected to Dominate the IVF Market

On the basis of types, the in IVF market segments include conventional IVF, and IVF with ICSI. The IVF with ICSI segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to the increasing number of IVF-ICSI procedures worldwide. For instance, according to the Family Fertility Center, it was estimated that in 2018, IVF-ICSI procedures accounted for approximately 75.0% of all IVF procedures performed in the U.S. It is also observed that the intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is a preferred choice of treatment for male infertility. Thus, the introduction of such advanced technologies like ICSI coupled with the increasing prevalence of male infertility cases are projected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Similarly, the conventional IVF segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the 2019-2026 period. This growth is attributed to the rising shift of infertile couples towards standard IVF treatment as it involves a comparatively lower risk than the ICSI procedure. Also, it is proved by various studies that the success rate of conventional IVF and IVF along with ICSI are same in couples where the female partner is suffering from infertility. Hence, such data is anticipated to increase the growth rate of this segment by the end of 2026.

By Procedure Outlook

Fresh Non-donor Segment to Hold a Dominant Share in 2018

Based on procedure, the global market is segmented into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, fresh donor and frozen donor. The fresh non-donor segment is anticipated to register a high CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the rising prevalence of infertility combined with high success rate of IVF procedures using fresh eggs or embryos. For instance, as per a study published in the Oxford journal, 2017, out of all fertility cycles performed in U.K, an estimated 19.0% would result in live birth if the egg used for the process had never been frozen.

However, the frozen-non donor segment holds the second position in the procedure segment owing to its low cost than the IVF cycles using fresh eggs or embryos. Similarly, the fresh donor and frozen donor segments are expected to register a comparatively moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations in many countries regarding egg & sperm donation.

By End User Outlook

Fertility Clinics Dominate the End User Segment in 2018

In terms of end user, the global IVF market is segmented into fertility clinics and hospitals. The fertility clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increasing number of IVF procedures in fertility clinics, coupled with presence of specialized staff that provide accurate care to the patients. Furthermore, the in vitro fertilization market share from fertility clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace owing to increasing number of registered fertility clinics in developed and emerging countries such as China, Japan and Brazil.

The hospitals segment accounted for a comparatively lower share of the global market in 2018. The slow growth of this segment is attributed to fewer number of patient visits in hospitals for treatment of infertility, lack of expertise for IVF in hospital settings, and inadequate reimbursement policies in these settings.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Europe generated a revenue of USD 7.57 billion in 2018 and dominated the vitro fertilization market share in 2018. The dominance is attributed to increasing prevalence of infertility, coupled with the rising success rate of IVF treatment in the region. European countries such as Spain and Denmark are considered to be the most active nations for IVF treatment and are responsible to drive the market growth of this region during 2019-2026 period. For instance, according to a data published by European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) states that the pregnancy rate per treatment in Europe in 2016 was around 30.5% which witnessed a growth of 1.3% than the previous year owing to high success rate of IVF & ICSI procedures. Thus, the increasing birth rate from IVF and ICSI procedures in Europe is anticipated to boost the adoption of IVF in this region during the forecast period.

Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, 2018

However, North America is projected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to comparatively high cost of IVF and ICSI treatment in this region. For instance, according to FertilityIQ database 2017, a patient spends around US$ 22,000.0 for a single IVF cycle in the U.S. Hence, the increasing IVF cost coupled with growing demand in U.S is resulting in patients travelling to other countries for the treatment. Thus, such trend is leading to a steady growth of this region during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to project a higher CAGR by the end of 2026 due to the increasing awareness regarding infertility, coupled with the rise in medical tourism in this region. Additionally, an increase in number of registered fertility clinics is observed in the region which is further expected to result in higher adoption of IVF treatment during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Fertility Society of Australia, in 2018 there were around 120 registered clinics present in Australia, among which almost 98.0% were providing IVF services. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold considerable IVF market shares owing to their developing health care infrastructure which is subsequently increasing medical tourism in these regions for infertility treatment.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Monash IVF, Pelargos IVF and Boston IVF, are Among Major Players Providing IVF Treatment

Monash IVF, Boston IVF and Pelargos IVF are some of the leading service providers of in vitro fertilization market. These companies offer IVF & ICSI treatment with comprehensive care provided by their highly qualified physicians and nursing staff which are primarily responsible for their popularity in the global market. On the other hand, companies like Bloom IVF Centre and Bangkok IVF center are focused in offering IVF treatment at a comparatively lower price that is subsequently up surging medical tourism in their clinics. Other treatment providers engaged in in vitro fertilization (IVF) market are Ovation Fertility, CMRE, Shady Grove Fertility and Group Ambroise ParÃ© Clinic.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Boston IVF

Monash IVF

Pelargos IVF

Ovation Fertility

RSMC

Shady Grove Fertility

Group Ambroise ParÃ© Clinic

Bangkok IVF center

Bloom IVF Centre

Other Service Providers

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global IVF market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI

By Procedure

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Non-donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

By End User

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

July 2019: Shady Grove Fertility announced the opening of its new full service in vitro fertilization (IVF) center in Tampa, Florida

May 2019: Scientist of Monash IVF developed a new embryo screening test in order to reduce risk of miscarriage during IVF treatment

May 2019: NMC Health plc, acquired a majority of stake in Boston IVF with an aim to create the most diversified and experienced fertility network in the world.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional IVF, and IVF with ICSI), By Procedure (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor), By End User (Hospitals, and Fertility Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580