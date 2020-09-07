Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Industrial Radiography Testing” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Industrial Radiography Testing industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Industrial Radiography Testing Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

The global radiography testing market was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.39 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.44% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The radiography testing market report is segmented based on type and industry. The types include conventional radiography, computer aided radiography, digital radiography, and real-time radiography. The scope of the manufacturing industry includes electronics, semiconductors, and pulp & paper industries.

This technology has been continuously adopted in manufacturing industries for testing equipment while adhering to industry regulations, promoting the growth of the market in the United States. An increase in end-user industry productivity across all the verticals is acting as a key driver in the industrial radiography market, reinforced by the growing investments in infrastructure development in the country. Increasing operational costs and a lack of qualified NDT technicians, especially in digital radiography, is leading to a demand for products that simplify the workflow and offer easy-to-use instruments, without compromising on the quality of inspection. Aging infrastructure coupled with asset protection is growing as an essential aspect of maintenance planning, quality control, and anticipation of catastrophic failure in oil & gas refineries. The growth in the near future is anticipated from on-stream inspections and monitoring of facilities in the oil & gas pipeline transmission lines. Companies, such as the Mistras Group and Team, Inc., are in the best position to take advantage of technological advances and product improvement in the radiography space due to the huge potential of leveraging their intellectual property and reputation.

Stringent Government Regulations & Safety Standards

Several governmental agencies and regional bodies, like the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) across the globe have instituted stringent measures for assuring the safety of instruments and overseeing engineering services testing. Recent incidents such as the BP Macondo disaster (2010), the San Bruno pipeline explosion (2010), and the BP Texas City refinery explosion (2005), have further emphasized on the need for safety, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliances.

Oil & Gas Industry to Hold the Largest Share

Radiographic testing in oil & gas industry includes detection of anomalies in components including tanks, pressure vessels, pipes and joints, and structures both civil and offshore, and systems including pressure equipment, actuators, rotating, and safety equipment. Radiography testing addresses the most common defects in the oil and gas industry. These defects can be categorized into seven basic porosity types, like slag inclusions, lack of fusion, lack of penetration, cracks, burn-through, and irregular shapes. The need for rapid screening methods, defect assessment, and reliable probability of detection (POD) with false alarms are the some of the gaps the testing industry is trying to bridge in the oil & gas sector.

Key Developments in the Market

• October 2017: The Comet Group opened its first technology and application center, Lab One in San José, California. With the establishment of this plant, customers can now have direct access to all three of the group’s core technologies.

The Major Players include – YXLON INTERNATIONAL, GE MEASUREMENT AND CONTROL, NIKON METROLOGY, INC., NORTH STAR IMAGING, INC., CARESTREAM, DÜRR AG, and OLYMPUS CORPORATION, amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Industrial Radiography Testing market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Industrial Radiography Testing market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Industrial Radiography Testing market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Industrial Radiography Testing Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Industrial Radiography Testing Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Industrial Radiography Testing Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Industrial Radiography Testing Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Industrial Radiography Testing Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

