The global International Standardization Organization (ISO) Containers market stood at 552 thousand units in 2018 and is projected to reach 1,093.5 thousand units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Intermodal containers are manufactured in standard sizes and are suitable to be used across sea, rail, and road. With the growth of the freight market, the intermodal container market is also expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing stack heights on container ships and growing volumes of high-density cargo have increased the loads and stresses placed on containers, requiring an assessment of current container strength specifications. Therefore, in order to reduce the risk of performing tasks from the top, the manufacturers are introducing various modifications for the containers so that the operator at ground level can easily access to fill, load and access points with both feet on the ground.

Besides this, it has been witnessed that seaborne trade continues to expand globally. Also, the bulk transport of raw materials, international trade, and the import/export of manufactured goods are essential in any economy. The international shipping trade industry is responsible for carrying out around 90% of world trade, and the expanding seaborne trade is expected to fuel the growth of ISO containers during the forecast period.

Additionally, various government and non-government institutes promote the export capacity of multiple commodities, which in turn brings an inflow of foreign currency in the economy. For instance, the European Unions Increasing Agricultural Commodity Trade (IACT) project is working towards strengthening the export capacity of Pacific countries across industries such as agriculture, forestry, livestock and more.

Apparently, it has been observed that during the manufacturing, reusing/disposal, cleaning, the ISO containers create an adverse impacts on the environment. Like other industries witnessing the ongoing struggle against global warming, tank containers, need to find ways to decarbonize even to a greater extent. However, it is recommended that the International Tank Container Organization (ITCO) should take initiatives to work with Statutory Authorities to enable efficient regulatory controls and improve aerodynamics.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growth of the Container Shipping Industry

Containerization and globalization had a significant impact on the shipping industry since increasing demand for transportation and containerization reduced its costs and improved its efficiency. However, these developments attracted new competitors and meant that shipping lines now had to invest in keeping up with technological developments and remain competitive.

These continuous investments into new technologies substantially increased container shipping lines expenditures, while technological innovations put downward pressure on freight rates, which deteriorated profits. Therefore, the container shipping industry adopts the following strategies to avoid deterioration -horizontal cooperation through shipping alliances and vessel sharing arrangements, increasing vessel size, slow steaming, and vertical integration in terminal and inland operations.

Todays environment of rising leverage, volatile fuel costs and unpredicted developments of the global trade fronts influences the shipping market trend. Also recently, the growth of container shipment is observed to rise extremely over the forecast period owing to the increasing import and export trade activities.

The container market is currently preparing for a significant structural change which will be witnessed when a larger number of Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCS) and Very Large Container Ships (VLCS) are deployed. Ocean carriers, ports, and terminals already make preparations and investments in anticipation of this development.

The introduction of these ISO containers will significantly change shipping and operation patterns for basically all major world routes. The growing adoption of the shipping containers in the sea trade along with increasing demand for commodities and the growing industrial base in the China region.

SEGMENTATION

By Route Analysis

The Road Route segment would ensure to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

Based on the route, the scope of the study is classified into the road, rail and marine. Large quantities of goods are transported across the major countries that require an efficient logistical support system as well as the acknowledged approach of hub-and-spoke to tackle the transport task.

Also, significant improvements in road vehicle productivity and road infrastructure quality, the gradual removal of regulations restricting road freight carriage and the exponential growth in interstate trade have broadened the range of freight tasks for which road is better suited than rail. Rail transport also has a substantial share in the ISO container market and is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.

Marine transport also holds a decent share in the ISO containers market as it is used to carry freight over a longer distances. The parameters responsible for the growth of marine transport are international maritime trade, world economy, average achieved profit, and political events and transport costs. Considering the supply side, the growth of the shipbuilding, its productivity, shipbreaking and freights are driving the segment growth.

By Container Type Industry Analysis

Multi-Compartment ISO container is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the container type, the scope includes a multi-compartment tank, lined tank, reefer tank, cryogenic & gas tanks, and swap body tank. The demand for multi-compartment ISO container is expected to spur the growth of the ISO container market due to its multiple advantages as a multi-compartment container can carry multiple types of freight.

Additionally, multi-compartment ISO container has twin plot or triple compartments or four compartments that includes various versions. For example, the four different colors of printing ink can be delivered in one specially designed ISO tank. Therefore, owing to its benefits multi-compartment tank can increase the ISO container market revenue.

Cryogenic & Gas containers also have a substantial growth rate as the demand for the transport of liquefied gases (LPG) such as propane, butane and ammonia is increasing exponentially.

By Application Analysis

Transportation of petrochemicals is anticipated to dominate the shipping industry.

Based on the application, the scope is segmented into the chemicals, petrochemicals, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial gas and others that include paints etc. Petrochemicals hold the highest share in the ISO container market. This is mainly due to the oil demand across the various countries that is expected to surpass that of the gasoline and diesel by 2030. New process technologies may change the entire chemical landscape over the forecast period.

The digital technologies are expected to continue to transform chemicals manufacturing through real-time monitoring of chemical assets, enhancing predictive maintenance accuracy, cost-effective safety monitoring, and improving efficiency and reliability of logistics across diverse supply chains

Followed by it is industrial gas and pharmaceuticals, as the transport of the industrial gas and pharmaceuticals is increased currently and also is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The International Standardization Organization (ISO) containers market value and volume are contributed by the revenue and the intermodal container units sold across North America, Asia Pacific, Middle-East Africa, and Latin America.

Asia Pacific accounted for the volume of the ISO containers to be 231 Thousand Units in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the ISO container market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the primary demand generator for ISO modal containers, followed by Europe and North America. China is one of the biggest producers of shipping containers and has witnessed an extensive development of manufacturing abilities.

Moreover, owing to the swift economic and industrial development, Chinas international trade has also enhanced inducing, high demand for ISO shipping containers during the forecast period 2019-2026. However, the growth in many countries might be hindered by slow economic progress and fluctuating price of raw materials hampering the overall international trade. Additionally, sea-borne LNG trade between North America and Asia-Pacific is growing, which is anticipated to positively influence the ISO modal container industry during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific ISO Container Market Size, 2018

The production of International Organization Standardization (ISO) containers is expected to experience noteworthy progress in developed regions such as North America and Europe, owing to the presence of better transportation services in the regions. In North America, U.S. is considered to be the leading country for container transport, followed by Canada. However, in Europe, countries including, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, are expected to contribute considerably to the ISO container market growth.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the International Standardization Organization (ISO) Container Market. The high growth countries, including Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands would contribute to the growth of the container shipping industry in the region. France and Italy are on the upsurge of a cost-effective cloud deployment model, which would be a key driver for the container shipping industry in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Players like Stolt-Nielsen, Hoyer Group, Newport Tankand Seaco Global would ensure to strengthen the position concerning providing ISO containers for freight transport

Stolt-Nielsen, Hoyer Group, Newport Tank and Seaco Global held the highest for the ISO container market share. These players are expected to hold around 35% of the share in 2018. These players manufacture large containers that are used across various industry sectors and also have a strong customer base. The ISO container market concentration is moderately concentrated and is oligopolistic in nature.

List Of Key Companies Profiled

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

HOYER GmbH

NewPort Tank

Bertschi AG

Bulkhaul Ltd.

Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd

Den Hartogh Logistics

Intermodal Tank Transport.

Interflow TCS Ltd

VTG Tanktainer GmbH

REPORT COVERAGE

This report provides an elaborative analysis of the global International Organization Standardization (ISO) containers market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are price trend analysis, recent developments in the global ISO containers market, including mergers & acquisitions, regulatory scenario across key countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and company profiles.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

June 2019– Maersk Container Industry introduces Maersk Spot, a fully online product, simplifying the buying experience for the customers reducing excess communication and paper work needed for container booking.

October 2017: A joint venture by Shenzhen ZhongHong Equipment Technology was formed by China International Marine Containers (CIMC), ASTO Telematics, and HongYi Hi-Tech that is expected to work on providing smart container components.

January 2016-Sumitomo Corporation announced to invest US$ 1.2 Bnin China International Marine Corporation (CIMC) seeking to capitalize on an expected rise in logistics demand driven by economic growth.

