Blue J Legal

Casetext Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems

eBREVIA

Everlaw

FiscalNote

Judicata

Justia

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Lawgeex

Legal Robot Inc.

LEVERTON

LexMachina

The report has enclosed key geographic regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

Lawyers

Clients

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Overview Market Competition by Manufacturers Production Market Share by Regions Consumption by Regions Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis by Applications Company Profiles and Key Figures in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Business LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers Market Dynamics Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion Methodology and Data Source

