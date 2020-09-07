Global Maleic Anhydride Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Maleic Anhydride market analysis, which studies the Maleic Anhydride’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Maleic Anhydride market will register a 8.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3517.8 million by 2025, from $ 2567.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Maleic Anhydride business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Maleic Anhydride, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Maleic Anhydride market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Maleic Anhydride companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Maleic Anhydride Market Includes:

Huntsman Corporation

DSM

Sasol-Huntsman

Polynt

LANXESS

Ashland

BASF

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

Flint Hills Resources

CEPSA

Mitsui Chemicals

MOL Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

Bartek Ingredients

Elekeiroz SA

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Korea PTG

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1,4-butanediol (BDO)

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

