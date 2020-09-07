Global Market Study on Precision Farming/Agriculture Device: Growth of Industry – Key Influencer

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2026”.

The Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market comprehensively describes the market and prognosticates it to depict a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years. The report offers in-depth analysis of current and future Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market outlook across the globe. The report is projected to help readers with the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Along with this, the compilation is intended to help readers with the thorough analysis of recent trend, competitive landscape of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market during the forecast period.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Ag Leader Technology (U.S.), AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.), CropMetrics LLC (U.S.), Trimble, Inc. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Agribotix LLC, Deere and Company, DICKEY-john Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc, SST Development Group, Inc., The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company), Topcon Corporation .

The making of the report involved an extensive research phase both primary and secondary. Further the report showcases recent developments, tenders and contracts of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device by key regions. Secondary research sources include proprietary databases, annual reports, financials, and SEC filings. Analysts also reached out industry experts and opinion leaders for their viewpoint on the growth of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market in the forecast period.

Scope of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market: The global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.This Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry Overview of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market. Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis. Major Manufacturers Analysis of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device. Development Trend of Analysis of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Overall Market Overview. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Regional Market Analysis. Consumers Analysis of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device. Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Marketing Type Analysis.



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market share and growth rate of Precision Farming/Agriculture Device for each application, including-

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market structure and competition analysis.



