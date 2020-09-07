Global Mobile Commerce Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

There is a continuous growth in “Mobile Commerce” Market in last five years and also continue for the forecast year 2023. Mobile Commerce industry report analyses the outline of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Mobile Commerce Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy Of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13103135

Global Mobile Commerce Market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.41%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to Transaction Types offered by Major Players, which involves M Retailing, M Ticketing/Booking, M-billing. While the Payment Modes considered in the scope of the report include Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Direct Carrier Billing.

Many of the payments have been mobile compatible and applications for the various kinds of activities such as funds transfer, bill payments have been deployed, which further aids to the growth of mobile commerce globally. Advancements in integrated electronics enable availability of many kinds of technologies, like broadband internet, in Handsets and the supporting service networks. All these developments open up the possibility of offering the user many services of unprecedented nature. The goal of all the services in one way or the other has to be generation of revenues. This represents an ever-increasing scope of Mobile Commerce or m-commerce as a subset of the more generic Electronic Commerce or e-commerce, which in general too has been booming with the increasing popularity of the Internet.

Growth of Smartphones and Internet Penetration Drive the Growth Of M-commerce

The overall structure of the IT industry is being reorganized, and competition in the industry is being expanded and diversified. The introduction of smartphones has spurred the creation of limitless IT-related markets such as the e-book, tablet PC, and net book markets. The growing internet penetration among many developing countries is also one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. Many developing nations have now adopted the use of m-payments services online wallets etc. services, such as m-wallets have been popularized by many governmental programs, such as demonetization as an example. This has increased the revenue traffic in the market for e-commerce.

Payment by SMS is One of the Earliest Modes of Payment

Premium SMS has been fueled by the evolution in Mobile Media. The use of premium messages has also been seen for collecting donations or funds from a target group. This is a very simple and specific payment method. Nonetheless is very lucrative for both the Telco’s and mobile content vendors. Depending on their cooperation agreements, the revenues can be shared as high as by 50%. SMS has recently been deployed in many countries as an access to m-wallets too. M-wallets initially require registration at the providing company and then funds are prepaid into these accounts. The User can then use SMS to transfer the money around, pay bills or make donations. In some cases the m-wallets can be associated with telco billing, thus foregoing the requirement of initial registration and pre-payment of funds. Hardware requirements for the use of SMS is extremely low; the service itself is incredibly cheap all across the world.

North America is one of the highest Market for m-commerce.

M-Commerce is thought to be the next big phase in technology involvement following the Ecommerce era. However, its adoption and level of use is low in the United States compared to other nations such as Sweden and Japan. Many Major Players are also present in United States and the region has high internet penetration rates, which aid to the growth of this trend. The growth of smartphones and other technology, such as wearables has also been a contributing factor for the growth of smartphones on the region. On the contrary there has been a growth in the number of cyber-attacks in the region, which could slow the growth of m-commerce in the region.

Key Developments in the Market

• March 2018 – Shopify has added Google Pay to its platform and has expanded to a global front, shoppable instagram posts to drive its sales

• August 2017 – Walmart and Google have partnered to make shopping experience a bit easier through the use of voice assistant for shopping

The Major Players include – ERICSSON, GEMALTO, GOOGLE INC., IBM CORP., MASTERCARD INC., MOPAY AG, OXYGEN8, PAYPAL, SAP AG, and VISA INC. amongst others.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13103135

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Mobile Commerce market size with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest Mobile Commerce market growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, Mobile Commerce market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Mobile Commerce Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Mobile Commerce Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Mobile Commerce Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Mobile Commerce Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6.Global Mobile Commerce Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Mobile Commerce Market, Segmented by Technology Type

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13103135

8. Global Mobile Commerce Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

For Detail TOC Click Here

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Absolute Reports

Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

Our Other report :

Global Radiant Electric Floor Heating Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

Global Wireless Security Cameras Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global CO2 Laser Beam Analyzer Market 2020 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Latest Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Size by Industry Size, Status, Downstream Industry and Forecast to 2026

Worldwide Sport Jackets Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Worldwide Gain Block Amplifiers Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Global Stevia Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Automotive Connecting Rod Bearing Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Global PU Conveyor Belts Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Seed Coating Materials Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025