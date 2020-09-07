Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Ophthalmology surgical devices are products used during ophthalmic surgeries for treating eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and refractive errors such as myopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the ophthalmology surgical devices market based on product, end-user, and geography.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research conducted for understanding and arriving at trends and used to forecast the revenue expected to be generated in the ophthalmology surgical devices market in the near future. Primary research forms a bulk of research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key market experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involves the study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn by product, end-user, and regional segments for the period from 2016 to 2025.

Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Ophthalmology surgical devices are systems, products, and consumables used in retinal, refractive and cataract surgeries and for the diagnosis and effective treatment of eye diseases. These devices include intraocular lenses (IOLs), ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), glaucoma drainage systems, excimer laser systems, femtosecond laser solutions, and consumables. The global ophthalmology surgical devices market was valued at around US$ 7.0 Bn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 4.0% from 2017 to 2025, to reach value of around US$ 11.0 Bn by 2025. Rising elderly population worldwide is expected to contribute to increase in the number of people with avoidable blindness. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global ophthalmology surgical devices market from 2017 to 2025.

Key Players of Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market:

Major players operating in the global ophthalmology surgical devices market are Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Glaukos Corporation, HOYA Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., and STAAR Surgical Company. Manufacturers of ophthalmology surgical devices can focus on strategic collaboration agreements. This would help them penetrate largely untapped markets in developing countries that have large patient population with eye disorders but less access to proper treatment options. Developing innovative technologies that help in reducing the cost of treatment incurred for eye surgeries, which is a high barrier for patients in developing countries, can help in addressing high unmet needs in these countries and also, in reducing the socio-economic burden associated with blindness.

