Global Optical Glass Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Optical glass is a specialty glass product which is designed for use in optical devices such as telescopes, binoculars, eyeglasses, and so forth. This glass is formulated very precisely so that its properties are known, and it must be handled with care to ensure that it is free of impurities and produced in the right conditions. Global Optical Glass Market Manufactures:

Schott Glaswerke AG

Ohara Corporation

HOYA CORPORATION

CDGM Glass Company

Edmund Optics

Nikon Corporation

Crystran Ltd

Sumita Global Optical Glass

Sterling Precision Optics

CORNING

OAG Werk Optik

Scitec Instruments

Precision Optical Inc.

China South Industries Group Corporation

Hubei New Huaguang

Changchun Boxin Photoelectric Co. Global Optical Glass Market Types:

Colorless

Colored Global Optical Glass Market Applications:

Consumer Optics

Industrial Equipment

Medical & Biotech

Semiconductors

Global Optical Glass Market Applications:

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Global Optical Glass worldwide, it consists of 21.75% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 24.01% of the global market. Asia-Pacific occupies 38.05% of the Global Optical Glass market in the same year. While South America occupies 2.60% of the Global Optical Glass market in 2016, Middle East and Africa occupies 6.89% of the Global Optical Glass market in the same year.

Schott Glaswerke AG ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Global Optical Glass , occupies 8.40% of the global market share in 2016; While, CORNING, with a market share of 7.70%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of 37.69% of the global market in 2016.