Global Perphenazine Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global Perphenazine is a typical antipsychotic drug. Chemically, it is classified as a piperazinyl phenothiazine. Originally marketed in the US as Trilafon, it has been in clinical use for decades. Global Perphenazine is roughly five times as potent as chlorpromazine, thus perphenazine is considered a medium-potency antipsychotic. Global Perphenazine Market Manufactures:

Teva

Sandoz

Endo

Mylan

ZHPHARMA

Shandong Boshan Pharma Global Perphenazine Market Types:

Oral Forms

Injectable Solution Global Perphenazine Market Applications:

Psychosis

Psychosis

Antiemetic Scope of this Report:

The global average price of Global Perphenazine is in the decreasing trend, from 6.95 USD/Unit in 2012 to 7.08 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Global Perphenazine includes Oral Forms and Injectable Solution, and the proportion of Oral Forms in 2016 is about 98%.

Global Perphenazine is widely used to treat psychosis and antiemetic. The most proportion of Global Perphenazine is used to treat psychosis, and the proportion in 2016 is 95%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2015. Following North America, Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is not intense. Teva, Sandoz, Endo, Mylan, ZHPHARMA, Shandong Boshan Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global Perphenazine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 95 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.