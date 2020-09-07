Global Precious Metal Recycling Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2026

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Global Precious Metal Recycling market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Global Precious Metal Recycling market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Global Precious Metal Recycling market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Global Precious Metal Recycling market.

Segment by Type, the Precious Metal Recycling market is segmented into

Silver (Ag)

Gold (Au)

Platinum Group Metals

In 2018, Silver (Ag) accounted for a major share of 93.42% the global Precious Metal Recycling market, this product segment is poised to reach 3839.43 Million US$ by 2025 from 2462.27 Million US$ in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Precious Metal Recycling market is segmented into

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

Precious Metal Recycling has a wide range of applications. Precious Metal Recycling is used in Jewelry, Catalyst, Electronics, and Battery, etc. The most widely used is the jewelry sector, accounting for about 38.62% of total.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Precious Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis

Precious Metal Recycling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Precious Metal Recycling product introduction, recent developments, Precious Metal Recycling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Johnson Matthey

Abington Reldan Metals

Tanaka

Dowa Holdings

Heraeus

Sino-Platinum Metals

Asahi Holdings

