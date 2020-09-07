Global Retail Automation Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2023

Global “Retail Automation” Market industry is anticipated to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Retail Automation Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and upcoming trends. report contains the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Retail Automation Market research report provides derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Retail Automation industry. The report is a reliable analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The global retail automation market was worth USD 10.43 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.02% over the period 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to products including point of sales (PoS), camera, barcode and RFID, and others and end user including supermarkets, single item stores, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of retail automation by diverse application and the prospect of the same.

Automation in the retail industry is replacing the traditional methods of the cash register and ledger models, making it much more convenient for the customers to complete their transaction in a short period. The trend is picking up significantly, as retailers are utilizing a blend of self-checkout frameworks, cell phones, advanced booths, and workforce & errand administration answers to sustain in the market. The retail industry is facing extensive & remarkable changes and with growing customer expectations, and increasing competition rivalry, retailers are required to provide a better experience at a low cost. Hence, to adapt to change, make better decisions, and to find new markets to exploit, retail automation is the best solution for retailers to improve service, products, and operations constantly. This is expected to fuel the retail automation market.

Growth in Retail Industry

Retail automation market grows in tandem with the retail industry, partly because market growth is expected to lead to an increase in demand for automation tools. The expanding incorporation of digital capabilities is projected to boost the use of automation, thereby propelling the market. The companies in retail industries are investing in technologies to understand the consumer behavior to shape their strategies, in order to sustain in the market. Consumers are demanding quality of product and service owing to, which the integration of automation in the retail industry is becoming a key part. Moreover, they are encouraging customers to go cashless, which is fueling the growth of retail industry thereby ascending the retail automation market.

Supermarket to Exhibit the Highest Market Share

The number of supermarkets across the globe is increasing owing to the enormous rise in the consumers and growing demand for high-quality products. Also, consumers search every good in one place to purchase without comprising on quality and service, which is compelling the players to invest in supermarkets. This is likely to propel the growth of retail automation, owing to the robust analytics offered by the system, which helps in taking strategic decisions.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Rising disposable income at a high pace coupled with increasing investment in the Asia-Pacific is expected to ascend the retail industry. Additionally, altering lifestyle amongst customers is further anticipated to fuel the demand for diverse products, thereby propelling market growth. Moreover, the retail e-commerce industry in the region is witnessing bursting growth owing to convenience and increasing population.

The Major Players include – DATALOGIC S.P.A, DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED, FUJITSU LIMITED, FIRST DATA CORPORATION, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., OUTERWALL INC., NCR CORPORATION, TOSHIBA GLOBAL COMMERCE SOLUTIONS, INC., PRICER, ZIH CORP., CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD, QR RETAIL AUTOMATION (ASIA) SDN BHD, ECR SOFTWARE CORP, CARRENZA, XEROX CORPORATION, amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market

• January 2018: Toshiba displayed their technological innovation for the retail industry to deliver enhanced customer experience, which is expected to propel the sales of the company.

• January 2018: Datalogic announced their new technology for retail industry at National Retail Federation, which is intended to lure new customers and increase their sales.

• December 2017: Datalogic announced a strategic alliance with a manufacturer of thermal label printer for portable applications and desktop, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. This is expected to bring new and promising innovation to the industry creating a strong foothold in the market.

Major Regions: – US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Major Points Covered in Table of Content of Retail Automation Market forecast 2023

1. Introduction of Retail Automation Market Report

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.4 Econometric Modelling

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview and Retail Automation Market Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5. Retail Automation Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

6. Global Retail Automation Market, Segmented by Size

7. Global Retail Automation Market, Segmented by Technology Type

8. Global Retail Automation Market, Segmented by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 South America

8.2.1 Brazil

8.2.2 Argentina

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Africa and Middle East

8.5.1 UAE

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Developments of Key Players

10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)

11. Future Outlook of the Market

12. Disclaimer

And Many More……….

