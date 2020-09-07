Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spinal Devices market.

The global spinal devices market size was USD 11.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.74 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

We have updated Spinal Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Spinal devices are extensively used in spinal surgeries for the treatment of deformities, fractures and disc degeneration. These consist of cervical and thoracolumbar devices, interbody devices, artificial disc, dynamic stabilization devices, annulus repair devices, vertebral compression fracture devices, and others. With the rising ageing population, the prevalence of degenerative diseases and age-related spinal deformities is increasing which is favoring the demand for spine devices. Furthermore, an increasing number of spine surgeries in outpatient settings and government spending for spine treatment is expected to further fuel the market.

High demand for orthopedic spine devices has also resulted in various important strategic collaborations and new product launches between key players for expanding their portfolio and geographical footprints. In November 2018, RTI Surgical announced the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, to expand its portfolio for non-fusion spine devices, which is projected to accelerate the spinal devices industry.

The market for spinal devices is witnessing several technological advancements. Many manufacturers have developed spine navigation tools to improve clinical outcomes. There is also an increasing trend for personalized implants to best suit the patient. Also, the adoption of 3D printed implants is gradually increasing which is likely to fuel the overall spinal devices market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Number of Spinal Surgeries to Boost the Demand for Spinal Devices

The rising prevalence of spinal diseases worldwide has also resulted in a drastic increase in the number of spinal surgeries. This, in turn, is driving the demand for spinal devices. Spine surgeries are mainly performed for the treatment of degenerative disc disease and correction of birth deformities. Moreover, the growing cases of spinal fractures are expected to augment the market in the forecast period.

The gradual shift and rising demand for minimally invasive spinal surgeries, rapid adoption of biologics in spinal fusion, and a significant rise in the number of cervical and lumbar disc replacement surgeries are anticipated to further fuel the market during the forecast period.

New Product Launches to Drive the Adoption of Spinal Devices

Technological advancements in the spinal devices industry have led to the launch of various innovative orthopedic implants and devices offering better treatment to patients with spinal diseases. The key manufacturers are now more focused on providing minimally invasive solutions and customized implants, which are expected to increase the demand for orthopedic spine devices. In September 2019, DePuy Synthes announced the launch of CONDUIT Implants portfolio, which includes 3D printed interbody implants facilitating spinal fusion. Launch of similar products by major players is anticipated to accelerate the spinal devices” market growth.

Also, strategic collaborations between various manufacturers have paved its way for incorporating innovative technologies and solutions for spinal surgeries and are poised to surge the market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Increase in Vertebral Augmentation Procedures to Boost the Non-fusion Devices Segment

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into fusion devices, non-fusion devices, and stimulation devices. In terms of revenue, the fusion devices segment is estimated to dominate the market owing to the significant rise in the number of spinal fusion surgeries and the availability of various spinal fusion solutions. The fusion devices segment is further divided into cervical devices, thoracolumbar devices, interbody devices, and biologics. The biologics segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during 2019-2026 due to the increased research on orthobiologics and the rising penetration of biologics in orthopedic surgeries.

The non-fusion devices segment can be further segmented into vertebral compression fracture devices, artificial discs, dynamic stabilization devices, and others. The increasing preference for disc replacement procedure over spinal fusion surgery owing to the decreased recovery time and non-requirement for bone grafting is expected to contribute to the expansion of the non-fusion devices segment. Furthermore, the growing number of vertebral augmentation procedures is anticipated to foster the non-fusion devices segment.

Growing awareness about the benefits of electrical stimulation devices, new product launches, and government guidelines and recommendations for stimulation devices are likely to favor the expansion of the stimulation devices during the forecast period.

By Disease Indication Analysis

Degenerative Disc Disease Segment to Dominate the Market

In terms of disease indication, the market is categorized into degenerative disc disease, complex deformity, traumas & fractures, and others. The degenerative disc disease is estimated to account for the maximum portion of the market owing to the increasing demand for artificial discs and the rising number of disc replacement surgeries. Lower back pain is emerging as one of the most prevalent problems worldwide and is expected to favor the degenerative disc disease segment.

The complex deformity segment is expected to propel due to the significant increase in the number of births with deformities leading to alteration or misalignment in the vertebral column and increasing geriatric population. The rising cases of spinal injuries and fractures, favorable reimbursement, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries are poised to surge the traumas & fractures segment during 2019-2026.

By End User Analysis

Rapid Adoption of Spine Navigation Software to Drive the Growth of Hospitals & ASCs segment

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the favorable health reimbursement policies for spinal procedures and the rapid adoption of spine navigation software. According to an article published in the Neurosurgery Journal, spinal surgery in ambulatory surgery centers can result in saving USD 140 Million annually. This is expected to favor the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment during the forecast period.

An increase in the number of spine surgeons and growing outpatient spinal surgery are expected to propel the specialty clinics segment. The others segment is anticipated to expand owing to the rapid adoption of stimulation devices in homecare settings and physiotherapy centers.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 5.54 Billion in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. New product launches, strategic collaborations, increased research on biologics and rising prevalence of spinal diseases are the major factors attributable to the dominance of North America in the global market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., over 20.4% of the adults were suffering from chronic pain and 8.0% of the adults had high-impact chronic pain in 2016. This is expected to augment the demand for orthopedic spine devices in the U.S during the forecast period.

In Europe, favorable health reimbursement, high demand for medical devices in Germany and the U.K., and rising number of spine surgery are the primary reasons that are responsible for the growth of the spinal devices market. In August 2018, the European Union funded USD 3.5 Million for developing a prototype of an implant that can restore signal transmission at the time of spinal cord injury. Such active investment and government funding are projected to further drive the market in Europe.

North America Spinal Devices Market Size, 2018

In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for orthopedic spine devices is poised to surge during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of degenerative diseases and lower back pain. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2017“18 National Health, approximately 16% of the population in Australia have back problems, which account for 4.0 Million people. This is projected to augment the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Technological advancements, expansion of distribution network of key players in the emerging nations, and increasing healthcare spending are some of the primary factors augmenting the spine devices market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker to lead the market.

The spinal devices market consists of numerous manufacturers; however, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker account for the dominant position in 2018. In terms of revenue, Medtronic accounts for the maximum market share, which is mainly due to the company™s strong focus on core spine products and established distribution networks. The market share of DePuy Synthes and Stryker is estimated to increase owing to the strategic collaborations with other key players to expand their geographical footprints. For example, in November 2018, Stryker completed the acquisition of K2M that will strengthen the company™s position in minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

NuVasive, Inc

Globus Medical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The rising number of spinal procedures, rising prevalence of cervical and lumbar disc degeneration, and a gradual shift towards minimally invasive procedures has boosted the demand for orthopedic spine devices. Furthermore, improved awareness of stimulation devices and research on biologics are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global spinal devices market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of key spinal diseases for key countries, the regulatory scenario for key countries, reimbursement scenario for key countries, new product launches, key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, key industry trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Fusion Devices

Cervical Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Devices

Biologics

Non-fusion Devices

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Artificial Discs

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Others

Stimulation Devices

By Disease Indication

Degenerative Disc Disease

Complex Deformity

Traumas & Fractures

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2019: Difusion Technologies, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for Xiphos-ZF, a spinal interbody device developed from a new type of biomaterial named ZFUZE.

November 2018: Stryker completed the acquisition of K2M that will strengthen the company™s position in minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

January 2017: DePuy Synthes announced the acquisition of expandable cage technology from Interventional Spine which is expected to accelerate its growth in the spine market.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Spinal Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fusion Devices (Cervical Devices, Thoracolumbar Devices, and Biologics), Non-Fusion Devices (Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices, Dynamic Stabilization Devices), and Stimulation Devices) By Disease Indication (Degenerative Disc Disease, Traumas & Fractures), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

