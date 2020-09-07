Global Travelers Vaccines Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Global Travelers Vaccines Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Travelers Vaccines

Global “Global Travelers Vaccines Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Travelers Vaccines in these regions. This report also studies the Global Travelers Vaccines market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Travelers Vaccines :

  • A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.
  • Travelers are at increased risk for several infections, including familiar infections such as measles that are widely distributed but more common in developing countries. Global Travelers Vaccines can markedly decrease the risk for many of these infections and are an important part of pretravel preparation.
  • In this report, the travelers vaccines mainly covers vaccine for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, etc.

    Global Travelers Vaccines Market Manufactures:

  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • Merck
  • Pfizer
  • CNBG
  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD
  • Serum Institute of India
  • Biokangtai

    Global Travelers Vaccines Market Types:

  • Meningococcal Vaccine
  • Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine
  • Yellow Fever Vaccine
  • Hepatitis Vaccine
  • Cholera Vaccine
  • Other

    Global Travelers Vaccines Market Applications:

  • Tourists
  • Students
  • Workers
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of Global Travelers Vaccines includes Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine and other vaccines. The proportion of Hepatitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 28.94%, the proportion of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 15.67%, and the proportion of other vaccine in 2016 is about 24.55%.
  • Global Travelers Vaccines are application in Tourists, Students, Workers and others. The most of Global Travelers Vaccines is Tourists, and the market share of that is about 44.41 % in 2016.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19.41% in 2016. And Asia Pacific in the third largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 18.09%.
  • This report focuses on the Global Travelers Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

