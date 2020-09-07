Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Zeolite market.

The global zeolite market size was USD 4.15 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Zeolites, also known as molecular sieve, are crystalline solid structure which are made of aluminum, oxygen, and silicon. They are basically amulinosilicates containing alumina and silica. They have different dimensional channels and pores which are responsible for their chemical and physical properties. Also, they are thermally and chemically stable. Molecular sieve occurs naturally as minerals are made synthetically. In December 2018, about 245 unique zeolite structures have been recognized and about 40 naturally occurring molecular sieve frameworks were identified. Every molecular sieve novel structure thus obtained is inspected by the IZA Structure Commission t a three letter designation.

Molecular sieves are categorized as natural and synthetic zeolites. These are found abundantly in huge deposits of altered volcanogenic marine tuffs in Japan and Italy, and altered volcanic tuff in the western U.S. Volcanic tuffs containing molecular sieves are used for pozzolanic cement, general soil conditioners, lightweight aggregate, and dimension stone. Conventional mining techniques are used to mine natural molecular sieves.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand from Construction Industry to Aid the Natural Zeolite Market Growth

Natural zeolite is widely used in the cement and concrete industry and in the construction materials production as it helps to improve the mechanical strength and increase the durability of cement & concrete composites. Also, it is a cheap and eco-friendly solution that makes it preferable in the construction industry, thereby driving the zeolite market growth.

Asia Pacific infrastructure market accounted for approximately 60% of the overall construction market in 2018. Rapid industrialization, high infrastructure spending, and increasing government investment in new projects shall foster the demand for construction market in the Asia Pacific region. Investment for the infrastructural development in the region is increasing rapidly owing to the economic developments in China, India, and South Korea.

About 60% of the global molecular sieve production is consumed by Chinas construction industry for the production of light and high quality concrete. Also, it contributes to increasing the mixture stability during the cement suspension preparation.

The zeolite market is also gaining momentum in detergent applications owing to the several economic, environmental, and performance benefits that it offers. A fierce competition between the detergent manufacturers is compelling them to adopt favorably priced raw materials and production processes. This has created lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the recent years and it is further expected to drive the market for molecular sieves over the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Synthetic Zeolite Segment to Generate the Highest Revenue During the Forthcoming Period

The zeolite market is segmented into natural zeolite and synthetic zeolite, on the basis of type. Amongst these, the synthetic molecular sieve segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing consumer awareness towards hygiene. It has augmented high quality environment-friendly detergent production which, in turn, may accelerate the overall market demand. Detergent builders have high efficiency in dirt removal and they can prevent foreign particle deposition, thereby driving the industry growth.

Natural zeolite is used as a concrete stabilizing agent in various building mixes, such as plasters and adhesive compounds, as well as mixes for making roof and floor covering. As per the European standard EN 197-1, natural molecular sieve is well-defined as a natural pozzolanic material which improves the quality of concrete and building products. Increasing application in construction, animal feed, agriculture, soil remediation, and wastewater treatment industries would also propel the zeolite market revenue.

By Application Analysis

Construction & Building Materials Segment to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

As per application, the zeolite market is categorized into natural zeolite and synthetic zeolite. The natural zeolite segment further consists of wastewater treatment, soil remediation, animal feed, construction & building materials, and others. The synthetic zeolite segment also consists of sub-segments, such as detergents, absorbents, and catalysts. Amongst these applications, the construction & building materials segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of market volume during the forecast period. Growing demand for lightweight concrete in the construction sector will lead to an increasing demand for natural zeolite. Concrete is widely used in the construction industry because of its low price, mechanical properties, and easily formed sizes & shapes. Natural molecular sieve is used in the production of lightweight concretes owing to its ability to increase the concrete durability, improve chemical resistance in salt water applications, resist underwater corrosion, increase compressive strength of the concrete, and lower greenhouse gases (GHG) during cement production.

Synthetic molecular sieve has witnessed high demand in the detergent industry owing to its low abrasiveness and good dispersibility. It has further resulted in the increasing product utilization for manufacturing detergents. They are alternatives to phosphate type builders which are used in the household detergents and are also used for softening the washing water by calcium ion exchange. Increasing demand for builders in detergent on account of its enhanced cleaning properties may stimulate zeolite market share.

Natural molecular sieve has witnessed an average growth in the animal feed industry as it is used by the livestock farmers as animal feed additives for swine, dairy cows, cattle, sheep, and poultry. It improves animal growth and weight gain by increasing the efficiency of food conversion rate, improving feed ration ingredients dispersion by reducing agglomeration, better phosphate utilization, reducing acidosis, increasing NPN for ruminants which thereby, improves rumen microbial activity, enhances bone strength, and reduces mortality.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific zeolite market size accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue owing to the increasing infrastructure spending in China, India, and South Korea along with the rising number of public infrastructure projects in the region. South Koreas construction business is the major source of export earnings for the national economy. The country is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising government expenditure in the public infrastructure, as well as industrial or commercial projects, which will contribute to the regional market growth.

Europe zeolite market may witness significant gains during the forecast period. Most of the manufacturers and producers are joining hands with various non-profit organizations to promote the adoption of zeolites for industrial and household purposes. Presence of heavy metals in wastewater may have an adverse effect on the environment which, in turn, has increased the demand for natural zeolite market. Strict regulations regarding urban and industrial wastewater treatment on account of rising environmental concerns may boost the industry growth in this region.

On the other hand, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global zeolite market due to the growing animal feed industry. Strict FDA regulations on the product usage accompanied by expansion of animal feed business by companies to increase animal productivity, reduce mortality rates, decrease animals intestinal diseases and more phosphate utilization, are some of the key zeolite market trends contributing to the market growth.

In South America, an increasing demand for zeolite for laundry detergents is one of the major factors influencing growth. Most of the government bodies are focusing on providing incentives to increase the adoption of synthetic zeolite over phosphates in detergents on account of its harmful environmental effects. It will accelerate the growth of market in this region.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to observe substantial growth in zeolite market mainly driven by the increase in the investments in the refineries. Refining catalysts are used by oil & gas refineries to improvise the output quantity by improving the overall operational efficiency during the refining procedure, which is responsible for the market growth in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Market Players to Strengthen their Position by Offering Molecular Sieve to the Construction and Gas Processing Industries

The major producers of zeolite are present in North America and Europe. Some of the key molecular sieves market players include Honeywell International, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Tosoh Corporation, and Zeochem AG. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn provides technologies and services in specialty chemicals and materials and it is also a manufacturer of synthetic non-fibrous zeolites. Synthetic non-fibrous zeolites are distributed and manufactured by Grace and are available in bead and powder forms. The company operates in the zeolites business by offering its products for usage as molecular sieves and adsorbents. SYLOBEAD, PHONOSORB, CRYOSIV, SYLOSIV are some of the trademarks under which the company operates in the zeolites business.

On the other hand, BASF SE has a strong brand presence in Europe. The company manufactures specialty and synthetic zeolites. BASFs catalyst division is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey and has over 30 manufacturing facilities across the globe. The companys catalyst products are extensively used as environmental and process catalysts. In 2017, the company invested in its third specialty zeolites plant which will double the production capacity. This increased capacity will fulfil the rising demand from the automotive and heavy duty diesel.

Similarly, the other key market players have developed strong distribution channels, wide product offerings, and strong regional presence.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Honeywell International Inc.

Arkema Group

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Clariant AG

Zeochem AG

Zeolyst International

Bear River Zeolite Co.

Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd.

St. Cloud Mining

Zeotech Corporation

Hengye Molecular Sieve Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical Co., Ltd

KNT Group

Canadian Zeolite Corp

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, BASF introduced Luminate, a Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst for gas and oil refiners. This catalyst will improve coke selectivity and maximize the profitability of refineries. It is based on BASFs Improved Zeolite Y (IZY) technology.

In May 2018, Zeochem AG opened a zeolite processing plant in Bosnia”s Zvornik which will diversify the companys business portfolio and expand its regional presence.

In May 2017, Tosoh Corporation expanded its production capacity for high-silica zeolite (HSZ) at its Nanyo Complex in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The new production facility will elevate Tosohs overall HSZ production capacity by 30%.

