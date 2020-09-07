Headphone Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Headphone Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Headphone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user's ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user's ear.

Apple (Beats)

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sony

GN Netcom

Samsung (Harman)

Bose

JVC

Philips

Logitech (Jaybird)

Skullcandy

Audio-Technica

Motorola

Monster

LG Headphone Market Types:

Over-ear

On-ear

In-ear Headphone Market Applications:

Sports Headphones

Gaming Headphones

Business Headphones

Professional Headphones

Ordinary Headphones

Headphone industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China.

Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Headphone market with the market share of 15.31%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, GN Netcom, Samsung (Harman), Bose, JVC, Philips, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Audio-Technica, Motorola, Monster and LG.

There are major three types of Headphone in the market, Over-ear, On-ear and In-ear Headphone, among them, In-ear took a bigger share of 55.70% with the volume of 184299 K Units in 2017. On the meantime, the segment of bluetooth headset is increasing rapidly.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 11400 million USD in 2024, from 9220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.