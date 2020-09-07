Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Headphone Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Headphone

This report focuses on “Headphone Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Headphone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Headphone:

  • Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user’s ear.

    Headphone Market Manufactures:

  • Apple (Beats)
  • Plantronics
  • Sennheiser
  • Sony
  • GN Netcom
  • Samsung (Harman)
  • Bose
  • JVC
  • Philips
  • Logitech (Jaybird)
  • Skullcandy
  • Audio-Technica
  • Motorola
  • Monster
  • LG

    Headphone Market Types:

  • Over-ear
  • On-ear
  • In-ear

    Headphone Market Applications:

  • Sports Headphones
  • Gaming Headphones
  • Business Headphones
  • Professional Headphones
  • Ordinary Headphones

    Scope of this Report:

  • Headphone industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China.
  • Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Headphone market with the market share of 15.31%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, GN Netcom, Samsung (Harman), Bose, JVC, Philips, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Audio-Technica, Motorola, Monster and LG.
  • There are major three types of Headphone in the market, Over-ear, On-ear and In-ear Headphone, among them, In-ear took a bigger share of 55.70% with the volume of 184299 K Units in 2017. On the meantime, the segment of bluetooth headset is increasing rapidly.
  • There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.
  • The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 11400 million USD in 2024, from 9220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Headphone Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Headphone market?
    • How will the global Headphone market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Headphone market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Headphone market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Headphone market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Headphone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Headphone, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Headphone in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Headphone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Headphone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Headphone Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Headphone Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Headphone Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Headphone Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Headphone Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Headphone Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Headphone Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Headphone Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Headphone Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

